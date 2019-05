Commencing May 10, 2019, MediRätt AB shares will be traded under its new name, iZafe Group AB. New company name: iZafe Group AB ------------------------------------ New short name: IZAFE B ------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0003656834 ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83 00.