

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) said it will introduce four of its most popular worldwide favourite menu items in the U.S. this summer.



Beginning June 5, McDonald's Worldwide Favorites will be introduced at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide. However, they will be available for a limited time only.



The menu items include the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, and Cheesy bacon fries from Australia.



'We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald's international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,' said Linda VanGosen, McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation.



While McDonald's global headquarters restaurant in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood features rotating favorites from around the world on its menu, this will be the first time that worldwide favorites are featured on U.S. menus nationwide.



The Stroopwafel McFlurry comes from the Netherlands. It is a creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.



The Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain features a quarter pound of fresh beef topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a toasted sesame seed bun.



The Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, which arrives from Canada, is made with a grilled or crispy all white meat, tender chicken. It is topped with tomato & herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.



Following a positive customer reaction to Australia's Cheesy Bacon Fries in the U.S., they are being brought back. The Cheese Bacon Fries are topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.



