AI Expo 2019 kicks off in Eastern China's Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI Product Application Expo 2019 (AI Expo 2019), themed 'See Wisdom·See the Future', opened on Thursday in Suzhou, a city in east China'sJiangsu Province, and will last till May 11.

Focusing on the new trends and characteristics of the artificial intelligence (AI) development, the expo aims at comprehensively displaying the technological innovations and the latest applications in the AI field through five main sections including exhibition, forums, contest, award ceremony and performance.

More than 1,000 AI products and innovative solutions from nearly 200 leading companies from home and abroad in the AI industry like Microsoft, Siemens, NVIDIA, Huawei, Cambricon, 360 and Aispeech, will be showcased during the expo.

Five national AI open innovation platforms involving automatic driving technology, medical imaging solution, City Brain solution, intelligent voice technology and intelligent vision technology, will make their debut in the expo.

Additionally, one main forum and over 20 sub-forums will be held during the expo, providing academic and industrial exchange platforms for participants including academicians, executives from leading companies engaged in AI and professional audiences.

An annual report on the new-generation AI development of 2018 will also be jointly released during the expo by the Jiangsu Center of the China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency and the Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance (AITISA), providing insight on the overall development trend of the AI industry with national innovation application examples.

The expo was co-sponsored by the Suzhou Municipal Government and AITISA under the guidance of China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government.

This is the second time for Suzhou, where the output value of AI industry reached 56.4 billion yuan and the number of AI-engaged firms registered 456 in 2018, to hold the AI Expo. Suzhou ranks the eighth among the top 15 AI cities in China in 2018.

It is reported that as the core area for AI development in Suzhou, Suzhou Industrial Park realized an output value of 25 billion yuan in AI industry last year. Currently, 200-odd core enterprises engaged in AI have settled in the park.

A batch of AI application and innovation centers in the park were unveiled in the expo, covering areas like industrial AI, AI+BIM, AI+educational technology, etc.