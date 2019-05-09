NATIXIS: Natixis 2019 first quarter results

Paris, May 9, 2019

1Q19 results

Development and transformation at the core of New Dimension

Reported net income at €764m in 1Q19 vs. €260m in 1Q18 (restated), up +194%,

notably driven by the disposal of the retail banking activities

Financial strength with a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio at 11.3% pro forma, well above our 2020 target (11%)

RESILIENCE OF THE BUSINESS MODEL IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR

GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES - NATIXIS' 1Q19 UNDERLYING NET REVENUES1 AT €2.1BN

AWM: Strong AuM increase and flows back to positive territory

Strength of our active asset management model with underlying net revenues1 slightly down YoY, in part due to

the 4Q18 market effect. Excluding performance fees, underlying net revenues1 are up +1% YoY

Strong AuM growth of +6% over the quarter to reach €855bn

Flows turning positive again (+€1bn) driven by Europe. Positive net inflows, notably at Harris, in March

The average fee rate remains in line with the New Dimension target at ~30bps

Creation of Thematics Asset Management and partnership announced with Fiera Capital

CIB: Underlying RoE1~10% despite challenging market conditions, thanks to our diversified expertise

Underlying net revenues1 lower than 1Q18 amidst challenging market conditions and with a high base effect in Global markets, partially offset by the resilience of Global finance and the good performance of Investment banking/M&A

Underlying RoE1 ~10% in 1Q19 despite this context with sustained pipeline for Global finance and IB/M&A

Expansion of our M&A multi-boutiques model: acquisition of Azure Capital

Insurance: High profitability and with a key milestone towards New Dimension targets

Underlying net revenues1 up +7% YoY in 1Q19 with a positive jaw effect and an underlying RoE1 >30%

Gross inflows on unit-linked products remain above the French market, with the gap widening

Key step for Natixis Assurances towards becoming a fully-fledged insurer (see Groupe BPCE/Covéa announcement)

Payments: Continuous growth dynamic

Underlying net revenues1 up +11% YoY in 1Q19 with a positive jaw effect

Increase in business volumes from PayPlug & Dalenys, up +26% YoY in 1Q19. Historical processing activity +9% YoY

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Disposal of the retail banking activities (€586m capital gain) supplemented by +37bps of organic capital creation in 1Q19. Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio2 at 11.3% pro forma as at March 31, 2019, well above our 2020 target (11%)

Transformation & Business Efficiency: ~€50m of annual additional costs savings identified by end-2020, raising the total to €300m over New Dimension

Underlying net income1 at €192m in 1Q19, impacted by IFRIC 21

Underlying RoTE1 at 10.2% in 1Q19 and 13.2% over New Dimension3 as at March 31, 2019

Cash dividend of 0.78€ per share4: €0.30 ordinary, €0.48 special

FOCUS ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR 2020 AMBITIONS

François Riahi, Natixis Chief Executive Officer, said: "The first quarter of 2019 was marked by a number of important developments in the implementation of our New Dimension strategic plan. Our partnership with Covéa is perfectly aligned with the growth ambitions of our bancassurance model for Groupe BPCE, while the addition of a new M&A boutique in Australia is fully consistent with our CIB roadmap to expand in Investment banking with a sectorial approach. In a challenging environment, especially for market activities during the first two months of the year, and despite a high basis for comparison due to our very strong first quarter in 2018, the diversification and the uniqueness of our business model enabled us to further strengthen our capital position while confirming the payment of a €0.78 dividend per share following the disposal of our retail banking activities."

1Q19RESULTS5

On May 9, 2019, the Board of Directors examined Natixis' first quarter 2019 results.

€m 1Q19

restated 1Q18

restated 1Q19

o/w underlying 1Q18

o/w underlying 1Q19 vs. 1Q18

restated 1Q19 vs. 1Q18 underlying 1Q19 vs. 1Q18 underlying

constant FX Net revenues 2,132 2,193 2,113 2,221 (3)% (5)% (8)% o/w businesses 1,901 2,040 1,901 2,040 (7)% (7)% (10)% Expenses (1,720) (1,675) (1,703) (1,660) 3% 3% 0% o/w expenses excluding SRF (1,550) (1,515) (1,533) (1,500) 2% 2% (1)% Gross operating income 412 518 410 561 (20)% (27)% (30)% o/w GOI excluding SRF 582 678 580 721 (14)% (19)% (22)% Provision for credit losses (31) (36) (31) (36) Net operating income 381 482 379 526 (21)% (28)% Associates and other items 685 13 3 13 Pre-tax profit 1,066 495 382 539 115% (29)% Income tax (215) (175) (137) (190) Minority interests (86) (60) (53) (61) Net income - group share 764 260 192 288 194% (33)%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are higher or stable vs. 1Q18 for the vast majority of the businesses with Payments up +11% YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY, Investment banking/M&A up +6% YoY and strong resilience for Global finance as well as AWM. Such results are partially offsetting Global markets evolution set against a high 1Q18 and challenging market conditions.

Underlying expenses are flat at constant exchange rate despite investments being made to prepare the future levers of growth. Excluding the SRF contribution of €170m (+7%YoY) fully booked in 1Q due to IFRIC 21, expenses are well under control and down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate. The underlying cost/income ratio2 is at 73.0%, up +550bps vs. 1Q18.

The underlying cost of risk is slightly down YoY, remaining at low levels. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 18bps in 1Q19.

The underlying tax rate is at ~36% in 1Q19 due to the non-deductibility of the SRF contribution. The guidance is maintained at <30% for 2019

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €334m in 1Q19. Accounting for exceptional items (+€572m net of tax in 1Q19) and IFRIC 21 impact (-€142m in 1Q19), the reported net income (group share) in 1Q19 is at €764m.

Natixis delivered a 10.2% underlying RoTE6 excluding IFRIC 21 impact and an average 13.2% over New Dimension7. The businesses' underlying RoE2 reached 12.3% and an average 14.6%over New Dimension3.

Following Natixis' change of perimeter after the disposal of the retail banking activities, ~€50m of additional cost savings have been identified on top of the ~€250m existing target, raising the 2020 cost savings target to ~€300m. These savings will be fully captured by the end of 2020 (~€15m by end-2019 and ~€50m by end-2020) and will impact all the business lines. The cost savings initiative notably includes Natixis' real estate/location strategy, further internalization of IT staff and reduction of other running costs. By the end of 2018, ~€180m of cost savings had been fully captured of which ~€145m were prorata temporis, i.e. ~€35m of cost savings are to be crystallized through the 2019 P&L thanks to 2018 initiatives, on top of ongoing projects. Additional ~€30m of one-off investment expenses to be booked in 2019 in exceptional items.

1Q19 RESULTS

Exceptional items

€m 1Q19 1Q18 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues) Corporate center 19 (28) Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses) Business lines & Corporate center (17) (13) Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses) Corporate center 0 (2) Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets) CIB (15) Capital gain - Disposal of retail activities (Gain or loss on other assets) Corporate center 697 Total impact on income tax (79) 15 Total impact on minority interests (33) 1 Total impact on net income (gs) 572 (27)

€586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax

minus €33m minority interests

TRANSFORMATION & BUSINESS EFFICIENCY

Investment costs by reporting line

€m 1Q19 1Q18 AWM (5) (1) CIB (3) (2) Insurance 0 0 Payments 0 0 Financial Investments 0 0 Corporate center (9) (10) Impact on expenses (17) (13)

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p3)

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18

constant FX Net revenues 773 799 (3)% (7)% o/w Asset management8 742 762 (3)% (7)% o/w Wealth management 31 37 (16)% (16)% Expenses (553) (548) 1% (4)% Gross operating income 220 252 (12)% (16)% Provision for credit losses 1 0 Associates and other items (2) 0 Pre-tax profit 219 251 (13)%



Cost/income ratio2 71.0% 68.0% +3.0pp RoE after tax2 12.1% 14.0% (1.9)pp

Underlying net revenues from Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) are up +1% YoY in 1Q19 excluding AM performance fees (-4% YoY at constant exchange rate), illustrating the resilience of our model. Asset management underlying net revenues down -6% YoY in North America (€372m) and up +14% in Europe (€171m) over 1Q19. Wealth management underlying revenues are down -16% YoY in 1Q19, due to the perimeter effect from the disposal of Selection 1818.

The Asset management fee rate excluding performance fees (€32m in 1Q19; ~5% of 1Q19 AM revenues vs. €65m in 1Q18; ~9% of 1Q18 AM revenues) stood at ~30bps in 1Q19, in line with New Dimension target, the 4Q18 market effect impacting the weight of average AuM from North America in the mix. In Europe, the fee rate stood at 16bps (27bps excl. Life insurance General Accounts) in 1Q19, the increase being primarily driven by the higher share of alternative strategies (liquid and illiquid). In North America, the fee rate stood at 38bps with a lower share of average AuM from Harris following the 4Q18 market effect.

Asset management net inflows positive at +€1bn in 1Q19 with net inflows on LT products of a similar amount in March. As anticipated in New Dimension, the momentum for alternative strategies (liquid and illiquid) remains strong with close to €2bn net inflows in 1Q19 as opposed to strategies such as Core Fixed Income. In Europe (including Dynamic Solutions), net inflows reached +€4bn in 1Q19 and are positive across a vast majority of our European affiliates. In North America, 1Q19 saw net outflows of -€3bn with a recovery post 4Q18 and flows coming back to positive territory, notably for Harris, in March.

Asset management AuM reached €855bn as at March 31, 2019 and are up +6% QoQ, starting 2Q19 above their 2Q18 average level. The +€38bn positive market effect is largely driven by North America while AuM also benefited from a +€7bn FX/perimeter effect. Wealth management AuM reached €27.0bn as at March 31, 2019 with positive net inflows in 1Q19.

Expenses are down -4% YoY at constant exchange rate in 1Q19 with AM variable costs adjusting to the revenue environment and investments being made to prepare the next levers of growth.

The underlying RoE2 reached 12.1% in 1Q19 vs. 14.0% in 1Q18 and 11.5% in 1Q17. The underlying cost/income ratio2 reached 71.0% in 1Q19 vs. 68.0% in 1Q18.

Fiera Capital Corporation and Natixis Investment Managers today announced they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership that will establish Fiera Capital as Natixis' preferred Canadian distribution platform, giving Fiera Capital's clients access to Natixis' wide range of highly active investment strategies. As part of the agreement, Natixis has strengthened its commitment to the Canadian market through the acquisition of an 11.0% stake in Fiera Capital (limited impact on Natixis' CET1 ratio), and Natixis Investments Managers' CEO, Jean Raby, will join Fiera Capital's board of directors (see ad-hoc press release).



Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p3)

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18

constant FX Net revenues 807 944 (15)% (17)% Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA 816 943 (13)% (16)% Expenses (579) (565) 3% 0% Gross operating income 228 379 (40)% (42)% Provision for credit losses (30) (31) Associates and other items 2 6 Pre-tax profit 201 355 (44)%



Cost/income ratio9 68.7% 57.5% +11.2pp RoE after tax1 9.6% 17.1% (7.5)pp

Underlying net revenues are down -15% YoY in 1Q19 (-17% YoY at constant exchange rate) with contrasted performances. Up in Investment banking/M&A, stable in Global finance, both businesses featuring sustained pipeline beyond 1Q19. Such performances are partially offsetting Global markets evolution set against a high 1Q1, especially for FICT and with a slow start to the year followed by improving market conditions towards quarter-end.

Global markets net revenues excl. CVA/DVA are up QoQ in 1Q19 both for FICT and Equity and down -28% YoY at constant scope vs. a high 1Q18. FICT net revenues are down -34% YoY in 1Q19 on the back of less favorable market conditions across Rates and FX offsetting a positive momentum on Credit and with a solid performance from the Americas platform. We remain highly selective on profitable deals while 1Q18 FICT revenues were close to historic highs creating a high base effect. Equity net revenues are down -13% YoY in 1Q19 excluding cash equity with a solid recovery post 4Q18. The hedging program on the Asian derivatives book designed to protect this book from negative market impacts has been fully completed with no additional negative P&L impact. Global finance net revenues are largely flat YoY with a strong performance from Energy & Natural Resources (ENR) as well as Infrastructure and Aviation within Real Assets (RA), offsetting lower revenues in Real Estate on a historically high 1Q18 that was mainly driven by the Americas platform performance. New loan production remains robust with ENR up +32% YoY and RA up +50% YoY with a strong momentum for Infrastructure (more that x2 YoY). The distribution rate on Real Assets is close to 70% in 1Q19 (~65% in 1Q18). Investment banking and M&A net revenues are up +6% YoY including a good performance in ECM, sustained ASF activity and double-digit growth in M&A thanks to the successful integration of Fenchurch and Vermillion. The proportion of revenues generated from service fees10 is up at 41% in 1Q19 vs. 38% 1Q18.

The underlying expenses are flat YoY at constant exchange rate despite investments being made to develop our sectorial expertise as well as the expansion of our high-expertise, asset-light M&A boutique model. The underlying cost/income ratio1 reached 68.7% in 1Q19 vs. 57.5% in 1Q18.

The underlying cost of risk is stable YoY.

The underlying RoE1 of CIB reached 9.6% in 1Q19 vs. 17.1% in 1Q18. RWA are under control (up <1% QoQ, in part due to IFRS 16).

Strengthening of our multi-boutique model in M&A with the acquisition of a majority stake in Azure Capital Limited, an Australia-based M&A boutique reinforcing our presence in APAC in an attractive market for domestic and offshore investors with a strong focus on Energy & Natural Resources as well as Infrastructure to leverage on our sectorial approach with Australia being a strategic country for most of our sectors of expertise (see ad-hoc press release).



Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p3)

Insurance

€m 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 218 204 7% Expenses (125) (118) 6% Gross operating income 93 86 8% Provision for credit losses 0 0 Associates and other items 0 3 Pre-tax profit 93 89 5%



Cost/income ratio11 51.7% 50.9% +0.8pp RoE after tax1 33.4% 33.1% +0.3pp

Underlying net revenues are up +7% YoY in 1Q19 driven by both Life and P&C.

Underlying expenses are up +6% YoY in 1Q19, translating into a positive jaws effect and an underlying cost/income ratio1 below the ~54% 2020 target at 51.7% (50.9% in 1Q18).

The underlying gross operating income is up +8% YoY in 1Q19.

The underlying RoE1 continues to improve at 33.4% in 1Q19 (33.1% in 1Q18), above the ~30% target set for New Dimension by 2020.

The Global turnover12 reached €3.3bn in 1Q19, down -6% YoY (Life and Personal protection €3.0bn, down -7% YoY and P&C €0.4bn, up +4% YoY). Net inflows2 in Life insurance reached €1.7bn in 1Q19 of which 36% in the form of unit-linked products (29% of gross inflows with the gap widening vs. the French market13). Assets under management in Life insurance reached €63.0bn as at end-March 2019 (+5% QoQ) of which 24% in the form of unit-linked products (€15.2bn, up +8% QoQ).The P&C combined ratio worked out to 92.5% in 1Q19, up +0.2pp YoY. The equipment rate for the Banques Populaires moved up +0.6pp QoQ at 26.0% and +0.5pp QoQ for the Caisses d'Epargne at 29.1%.

Natixis to take over P&C new business for the Banques Populaires' private customers as of 2020, as part of Groupe BPCE's renewed partnership with Covéa announced today. Natixis Assurances is becoming a fully-fledged insurer for Groupe BPCE networks through the deployment of a single industrial model for the Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne. BPCE Assurances, subsidiary 100% owned by Natixis Assurances since 2017, will take over the Auto and Household new business for the Banques Populaires' private customers from BPCE IARD, entity co-owned (50%/50%) by Natixis Assurances and Groupe Covéa (through MAAF). Progressive roll-out starting in 2020 with revenue accretion as soon as year 1, paving the way for future growth beyond 2020 (see ad-hoc press release).



Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p3)

Payments

€m 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 103 93 11% Expenses (88) (79) 10% Gross operating income 16 14 14% Provision for credit losses 0 0 Associates and other items 0 0 Pre-tax profit 16 14 14%



Cost/income ratio14 84.1% 84.5% -0.4pp RoE after tax1 12.5% 13.4% -0.9pp

Underlying net revenues are up +11% YoY in 1Q19 and 41% of 1Q19 revenues have been with direct clients.

Payment Processing & Services : Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 1Q19. Number of card transactions processed up +9% YoY in 1Q19 and progressive ramp-up of Instant Payment

: Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 1Q19. Number of card transactions processed up +9% YoY in 1Q19 and progressive ramp-up of Instant Payment Merchant Solutions : Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys (medium/large corp.) and PayPlug (SME), up +26% YoY in 1Q19. Synergies ongoing between entities and within Groupe BPCE with the deployment of PayPlug and Android POS platform within the Caisses d'Epargne network. Partnership with Retailtech Wynd to offer unique omnichannel solution.

: Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys (medium/large corp.) and PayPlug (SME), up +26% YoY in 1Q19. Synergies ongoing between entities and within Groupe BPCE with the deployment of PayPlug and Android POS platform within the Caisses d'Epargne network. Partnership with Retailtech Wynd to offer unique omnichannel solution. Prepaid & Issuing Solutions: Robust growth in 1Q19 driven by meal vouchers and the contribution of our Benefits & Rewards activity (Titres Cadeaux and Comitéo). Set up of a Payment in a Box solution around the S-Money platform and Natixis' partnership with Visa. Number of mobile payments more than x2.4 vs. 1Q18



Underlying expenses are up +10% YoY in 1Q19, translating into a positive jaws effect and an underlying gross operating income growth of +14% YoY in 1Q19 despite investments still being made. The underlying cost/income ratio1 reached 84.1% in 1Q19 vs. 84.5% in 1Q18.

The underlying RoE1 of Payments reached 12.5% in 1Q19 vs. 13.4% in 1Q18.

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p3)

Financial investments

€m 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 193 190 2% Coface 175 177 (1)% Other 18 13 40% Expenses (133) (128) 4% Gross operating income 60 62 (3)% Provision for credit losses (2) (6) Associates and other items 0 2 Pre-tax profit 58 58 (1)%

The net combined ratio15 of Coface reached 74.5% in 1Q19 vs. 72.5% in 1Q18 with a cost ratio moving from 32.7% to 31.9% and a loss ratio moving from 39.8% to 42.6%.

Corporate Center

€m 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 19 (9) Expenses (225) (222) 2% SRF (170) (160) 7% Other (55) (62) (11)% Gross operating income (207) (231) (10)% Provision for credit losses 0 1 Associates and other items 2 1 Pre-tax profit (204) (229) (11)%

Underlying net revenues from the Corporate Center are up +€28m YoY in 1Q19 due to positive FVA (Funding Value Adjustment) impacts.

Underlying expenses excluding the SRF contribution are down -11% YoY. SRF final contribution for 2019 up €10m YoY.

The P&L drag at the pre-tax profit level has been reduced by €35m YoY in 1Q19 excluding SRF.

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Basel 3 fully-loaded ratios16

Natixis' Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio worked out to 11.6% as at March 31, 2019.

Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 capital amounted to €11.1bn

amounted to €11.1bn Basel 3 fully-loaded RWA amounted to €96.4bn

Based on a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 10.8% as at December 31, 2018, the respective 1Q19 impacts were as follows:

IFRS 16 FTA impact: -11bps

Effect of allocating net income (group share) to retained earnings in 1Q19: +16bps (o/w -13bps from IFRIC 21)

1Q19 ordinary dividends: -8bps

Disposal of retail banking activities: +70bps (+226bps minus -156bps of special dividend)

RWA and other effects: +8bps

Pro forma for strategic operations announced today (Fiera Capital Corporation, Azure Capital Limited: ~5bps CET1 ratio impact combined) and already announced (WCM Investment Managers and Massena Partners: ~15bps CET1 ratio impact combined), as well as the Irrevocable Payment Commitment deduction from capital (IPC), Natixis Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio pro forma would be 11.3% (vs. a pro forma ratio of 11.1% at the end of December 2018).

Basel 3 regulatory ratios1

As at March 31, 2019, Natixis' Basel 3 regulatory capital ratios stood at 10.9% for the CET1, 13.1% for the Tier 1 and 15.5% for the total capital ratio.

Core Tier 1 capital stood at €10.5bn and Tier 1 capital at €12.6bn

stood at €10.5bn and at €12.6bn Natixis' RWA totaled €96.4bn, breakdown as follows: Credit risk: €65.2bn Counterparty risk: 6.5bn CVA risk: €1.5bn Market risk: €9.9bn Operational risk: €13.3bn

totaled €96.4bn, breakdown as follows:

Book value per share

Equity capital (group share) totaled €20.8bn as at March 31, 2019, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids).

Natixis' book value per share stood at €5.16 as at March 31, 2019 based on 3,150,673,938 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,153,078,482). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) was €3.90.

Leverage ratio1

The leverage ratio worked out to 4.1% as at March 31, 2019.

Overall capital adequacy ratio

As at March 31, 2019, the financial conglomerate's excess capital was estimated at around €3.8bn (based on own funds including current financial year's earnings).

APPENDICES

Note on methodology:

The results at 31/03/2019 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 09/05/2019.

Figures at 31/03/2019 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date

Changes in Natixis' account presentation following the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.

Employee savings plan is reallocated to Asset & Wealth Management

Film industry financing is reallocated to Corporate & Investment Banking

Insurance is not impacted

Payments becomes a standalone business line

Financial Investments are isolated and include Coface, Natixis Algeria and the private equity runoff activities. The Corporate Center is refocused on Natixis' holding and ALM functions and carries the Single Resolution Fund contribution within its expenses

Additional impacts on the quarterly series from the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.

New support function services provided by Natixis to the activities sold (TSA / SLA), as well as the cancellation of services or analytical items that have been made obsolete following such a disposal are factored in

The reclassification as Net revenues of the residual IT and logistic services that continue to be provided to the activities sold. Such services now being provided to entities that do not fall under Natixis' scope of consolidation anymore, they have been reclassified as Net revenues instead of expense deductions

The implementation of introductory fees between the Natixis CIB Coverage and the entities sold

In order to ensure comparability between the 2018 and 2019 quarterly series, these impacts have been simulated retroactively as of January 1st, 2018, even though they only impact the published financial statements as of their implementation date in 2019. These items essentially impact the Corporate Center and more marginally the CIB. The others business lines are unimpacted

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26 th , 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).

, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities). Natixis' RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.

-Natixis' RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).

-RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out based on 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%.

Note on Natixis' RoE and RoTE calculation in 1Q19: Calculations based on quarter-end balance sheet to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized

Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors and submitted to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 28, 2019), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

€m 31/03/2019 Goodwill 3,839 Restatement for Coface minority interests (162) Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others (339) Restated goodwill 3,338

€m 31/03/2019 Intangible assets 679 Restatement for Coface minority interest & others (49) Restated intangible assets 630

Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing. All impacts since the beginning of the financial year 2016 are recognized in equity, even those that had impacted the income statement in the interim financial statements for March, June and September 2016

Regulatory (phased-in) capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excluding current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% pay-out17)

Fully-loaded capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% pay-out1)

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including 1Q19 earnings and accrued dividend1) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 5. Figures and comments that are referred to as 'underlying' exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact

Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 2,193 2,360 2,156 2,040 2,132 (3)% Expenses (1,675) (1,528) (1,499) (1,656) (1,720) 3% Gross operating income 518 832 658 383 412 (20)% Provision for credit losses (36) (41) (93) (23) (31) Associates 7 3 6 13 3 Gain or loss on other assets 6 4 0 44 682 Change in value of goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 495 798 570 418 1,066 115% Tax (175) (234) (154) (110) (215) Minority interests (60) (57) (59) (127) (86) Net income (group share) 260 507 358 181 764 194%

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See below for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures

1Q19

€m 1Q19

underlying Exceptional items 1Q19

restated Residual contribution from perimeter sold 1Q19

reported Net revenues 2,113 19 2,132 22 2,154 Expenses (1,703) (17) (1,720) (23) (1,742) Gross operating income 410 2 412 0 412 Provision for credit losses (31) (31) 0 (31) Associates 3 3 0 3 Gain or loss on other assets 0 682 682 0 682 Pre-tax profit 382 684 1,066 0 1,066 Tax (137) (78) (215) 0 (215) Minority interests (53) (34) (86) 0 (86) Net income (group share) 192 572 764 0 764

1Q18

€m 1Q18

underlying Exceptional items 1Q18

restated Contribution from perimeter sold 1Q18

reported Net revenues 2,221 (28) 2,193 220 2,412 Expenses (1,660) (15) (1,675) (120) (1,795) Gross operating income 561 (43) 518 100 618 Provision for credit losses (36) (36) (8) (43) Associates 13 13 0 13 Gain or loss on other assets 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 539 (43) 495 92 587 Tax (190) 15 (175) (29) (204) Minority interests (61) 1 (60) 0 (60) Net income (group share) 288 (27) 260 63 323



Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet

Assets (in €bn) 31/03/2019 31/12/2018 Cash and balances with central banks 20.3 24.3 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss18 219.3 214.1 Financial assets at fair value through Equity 11.1 10.8 Loans and receivables1 119.2 96.6 Debt instruments at amortized cost 1.5 1.2 Insurance assets 104.3 100.5 Non-current assets held for sale 0.0 25.6 Accruals and other assets 15.9 16.8 Investments in associates 0.7 0.7 Tangible and intangible assets 2.3 1.1 Goodwill 3.8 3.8 Total 498.4 495.5

Liabilities and equity (in €bn) 31/03/2019 31/12/2018 Due to central banks 0.0 0.0 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1 211.9 208.2 Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions1 101.8 109.2 Debt securities 45.7 35.0 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 0.0 9.7 Accruals and other liabilities 17.8 17.0 Insurance liabilities 93.4 89.5 Contingency reserves 1.7 1.7 Subordinated debt 4.0 4.0 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 20.8 19.9 Minority interests 1.4 1.3 Total 498.4 495.5

Natixis - 1Q19 P&L by business line

€m AWM CIB Insurance Payments Financial investments Corporate Center 1Q19 restated Net revenues 773 807 218 103 193 37 2,132 Expenses (558) (582) (125) (88) (133) (234) (1,720) Gross operating income 216 225 93 16 60 (196) 412 Provision for credit losses 1 (30) 0 0 (2) 0 (31) Net operating income 216 195 93 16 58 (196) 381 Associates and other items (2) (12) 0 0 0 699 685 Pre-tax profit 214 183 93 16 58 503 1,066 Tax (215) Minority interests (86) Net income (gs) 764

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 12 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 799 842 841 1,032 773 (3)% Asset Management19 762 805 805 998 742 (3)% Wealth management 37 37 36 34 31 (16)% Expenses (548) (569) (584) (642) (558) 2% Gross operating income 251 273 257 389 216 (14)% Provision for credit losses 0 (1) (1) 0 1 Net operating income 251 272 256 390 216 (14)% Associates 0 0 0 2 0 Other items 0 (3) (2) 41 (2) Pre-tax profit 251 269 255 433 214 (15)% Cost/Income ratio 68.6% 67.6% 69.4% 62.3% 72.1% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 68.1% 67.7% 69.6% 62.4% 71.6% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 11.7 11.8 12.5 12.3 12.5 6% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 4,143 4,065 4,150 4,363 4,364 5% RoE after tax (Basel 3)20 13.7% 15.2% 13.9% 19.6% 11.5% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 212 14.0% 15.1% 13.8% 19.5% 11.8%

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 944 976 828 518 807 (15)% Global markets 527 457 334 14 366 (31)% FIC-T 378 299 252 231 251 Equity 148 145 97 (219) 125 Equity excl. cash 143 140 97 (219) 125 Cash equity 5 4 0 0 0 CVA/DVA desk 1 13 (15) 2 (9) Global finance21 341 394 341 362 337 (1)% Investment banking22 82 85 78 126 87 6% Other (7) 41 74 16 16 Expenses (566) (551) (525) (559) (582) 3% Gross operating income 378 425 302 (41) 225 (41)% Provision for credit losses (31) (37) (98) (9) (30) Net operating income 347 388 204 (50) 195 (44)% Associates 4 3 3 3 2 Other items 3 0 0 0 (15) Pre-tax profit 353 391 207 (47) 183 (48)% Cost/Income ratio 60.0% 56.4% 63.5% 107.9% 72.2% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 57.7% 57.2% 64.4% 109.4% 69.1% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 59.7 61.7 61.2 61.1 61.8 4% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 6,435 6,416 6,676 6,631 6,634 3% RoE after tax (Basel 3)23 16.0% 17.6% 9.0% NR 7.6% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 213 17.0% 17.2% 8.7% NR 8.6%

Insurance

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 204 193 192 201 218 7% Expenses (118) (108) (103) (118) (125) 6% Gross operating income 86 85 89 83 93 8% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net operating income 86 85 89 83 93 8% Associates 3 0 3 9 0 Other items 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 89 85 92 91 93 5% Cost/Income ratio 58.0% 56.1% 53.8% 58.9% 57.5% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 51.1% 58.5% 56.2% 61.2% 51.7% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 7.3 7.0 7.1 7.3 8.0 10% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 853 868 828 841 858 1% RoE after tax (Basel 3)24 28.6% 26.4% 30.3% 30.7% 29.4% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211 33.0% 24.9% 28.8% 29.2% 33.3%

Payments

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 93 95 96 105 103 11% Expenses (79) (88) (84) (90) (88) 10% Gross operating income 14 7 12 15 16 14% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 (2) 0 Net operating income 14 7 12 13 16 13% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 0 1 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 14 8 12 13 16 14% Cost/Income ratio 85.2% 92.2% 87.6% 85.7% 84.8% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 84.5% 92.4% 87.9% 85.9% 84.1% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.1 1.1 13% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 295 300 352 332 356 21% RoE after tax (Basel 3)25 12.8% 7.4% 9.6% 10.1% 12.0% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211 13.4% 7.2% 9.4% 9.9% 12.5%

Financial investments

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues 190 174 197 181 193 2% Coface 177 156 180 165 175 Others 13 18 17 16 18 Expenses (130) (125) (131) (140) (133) 2% Gross operating income 59 49 66 41 60 1% Provision for credit losses (6) 1 1 3 (2) Net operating income 54 50 67 44 58 8% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 2 3 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 56 53 67 44 58 3% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.7 6%

Corporate Center

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19

vs. 1Q18 Net revenues (37) 79 3 3 37 Expenses (232) (87) (71) (107) (234) 1% SRF (160) 0 0 0 (170) 7% Others (73) (86) (71) (107) (64) (12)% Gross operating income (269) (7) (68) (104) (196) (27)% Provision for credit losses 1 (4) 4 (15) 0 Net operating income (269) (11) (63) (118) (196) (27)% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 1 2 2 3 69926 Pre-tax profit (268) (9) (62) (115) 503

1Q19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to restated data

€m 1Q19

underlying Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Transformation & Business Efficiency investment costs Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil Capital gain - Disposal of retail banking activities 1Q19

restated Net revenues 2,113 19 2,132 Expenses (1,703) (17) (1,720) Gross operating income 410 19 (17) 412 Provision for credit losses (31) (31) Associates 3 3 Gain or loss on other assets 0 (15) 697 682 Pre-tax profit 382 19 (17) (15) 697 1,066 Tax (137) (6) 5 (78) (215) Minority interests (53) (33) (86) Net income (group share) 192 13 (12) (15) 586 764

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 12 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Natixis - 1Q19 capital & Basel 3 financial structure

See note on methodology

Fully-loaded



€bn 31/03/2019 Shareholder's Equity 20.8 Hybrid securities (Including capital gain following reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments) (2.1) Goodwill & intangibles (3.8) Deferred tax assets (0.7) Dividend provision (2.5) Other deductions (0.5) CET1 capital 11.1 CET1 ratio 11.6% Additional Tier 1 capital 1.8 Tier 1 capital 12.9 Tier 1 ratio 13.4% Tier 2 capital 2.3 Total capital 15.2 Total capital ratio 15.8% Risk-weighted assets 96.4

Regulatory

€bn 31/03/2019 Fully-loaded CET1 capital 11.1 Current financial year's earnings (0.8) Current financial year's accrued dividend 0.1 CET1 capital 10.5 CET1 ratio 10.9% Additional Tier 1 capital 2.1 Tier 1 capital 12.6 Tier 1 ratio 13.1% Tier 2 capital 2.4 Total capital 15.0 Total capital ratio 15.5% Risk-weighted assets 96.4

IFRIC 21 effects by business line







Effect in expenses

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 AWM (4) 1 1 1 (4) CIB (22) 7 7 7 (24) Insurance (14) 5 5 5 (13) Payments (1) 0 0 0 (1) Financial investments 0 0 0 0 0 Corporate center (119) 40 40 40 (119) Total Natixis (160) 53 53 53 (161)

Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities

Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 31/03/2019

€bn RWA

EoP % of

total Goodwill & intangibles

1Q19 Capital allocation 1Q19 RoE

after tax

1Q19 AWM 12.5 15% 3.1 4.4 11.5% CIB 62.0 74% 0.2 6.6 7.6% Insurance 8.0 10% 0.1 0.9 29.4% Payments 1.1 1% 0.2 0.4 12.0% Total (excl. Corporate center and Financial investments) 83.7 100% 3.6 12.2

RWA breakdown (€bn) 31/03/2019 Credit risk 65.2 Internal approach 54.5 Standard approach 10.7 Counterparty risk 6.5 Internal approach 5.6 Standard approach 0.9 Market risk 9.9 Internal approach 4.4 Standard approach 5.5 CVA 1.5 Operational risk - Standard approach 13.3 Total RWA 96.4

Fully-loaded leverage ratio27

According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

€bn 31/03/2019 Tier 1 capital1 13.2 Total prudential balance sheet 396.0 Adjustment on derivatives (38.0) Adjustment on repos28 (26.2) Other exposures to affiliates (41.2) Off balance sheet commitments 36.1 Regulatory adjustments (5.1) Total leverage exposures 321.6 Leverage ratio 4.1%

Net book value as at March 31, 2019

€bn 31/03/2019 Shareholders' equity (group share) 20.8 Deduction of hybrid capital instruments (2.0) Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments (0.1) Distribution (2.5) Net book value 16.3 Restated intangible assets29 0.6 Restated goodwill1 3.3 Net tangible book value30 12.3 € Net book value per share 5.16 Net tangible book value per share 3.90

1Q19 Earnings per share

€m 31/03/2019 Net income (gs) 764 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax (24) Net income attributable to shareholders 741 Earnings per share (€) 0.24

Number of shares as at March 31, 2019

31/03/2019 Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares 3,148,288,020 Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP 3,150,673,938 Number of treasury shares, EoP 2,404,544

Net income attributable to shareholders

€m 1Q19 Net income (gs) 764 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax (24) RoE & RoTE numerator 741

Natixis RoTE31 €m 31/03/2019 Shareholders' equity (group share) 20,849 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision (2,551) Intangible assets (630) Goodwill (3,338) RoTE Equity end of period 12,208 Average RoTE equity (1Q19) 12,208 1Q19 RoTE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment 9.9% IFRIC 21 impact 142 1Q19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 14.5%









Natixis RoE1 €m 31/03/2019 Shareholders' equity (group share) 20,849 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision (2,551) Exclusion of unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI) (429) RoE Equity end of period 15,748 Average RoE equity (1Q19) 15,748 1Q19 RoE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment 7.7% IFRIC 21 impact 142 1Q19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 11.3%

Doubtful loans32

€bn 31/12/2018

Pro forma excl. IFRS 5 31/03/2019

Under

IFRS 9 Provisionable commitments33 1.7 1.7 Provisionable commitments / Gross debt 1.8% 1.5% Stock of provisions34 1.3 1.3 Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments 76% 76%

Disclaimer

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No Insurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Included data in this press release have not been audited.

NATIXIS financial disclosures for the first quarter 2019 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.com in the "Investors & shareholders" section.

The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for May 10th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (on the "Investors & shareholders" page).

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investorelations@natixis.com Press Relations: relationspresse@natixis.com Damien Souchet T + 33 1 58 55 41 10 Daniel Wilson T + 33 1 58 19 10 40 Noemie Louvel T + 33 1 78 40 37 87 Sonia Dilouya

Vanessa Stephan T + 33 1 58 32 01 03

T + 33 1 58 19 34 16

www.natixis.com

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 12 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view



1 Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 for cost/income, RoE and RoTE (see note on methodology)

2See note on methodology

3 Adjusting for the non-recurring impact on 4Q18 revenues from Asian equity derivatives, net of tax

4 Proposal subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' meeting on May 28, 2019

1Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 12 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

6See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

7Adjusting for the non-recurring impact on 4Q18 revenues from Asian equity derivatives, net of tax

8 Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan

2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

9See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

10ENR, Real Assets, ASF

11See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

12 Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP

13 Source: FFA

14See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

15 Reported ratios, net of reinsurance

16See note on methodology

17Pay-out ratio based on reported net income group share minus DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax and excluding the €586m net capital gain from the disposal of the retail banking activities

18Including deposit and margin call

19 Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan

20 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

21 Including Film industry financing

22 Including M&A

23 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

24 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

25 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

26 Including €697m capital gain from the disposal of the retail banking activities

27See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible

28Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria

29 See note on methodology

30Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets

31See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized

32 On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral

33Net commitments

34Specific and portfolio-based provisions

Attachment