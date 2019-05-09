Dr. Jeffrey Morgan and Team Invited to Speak at 2019 International Society of Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT) Annual Meeting

An experienced cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Morgan is the Surgical Director of the Advanced Heart Failure Center of Excellence at Baylor College of Medicine. He specializes in treating patients with advanced heart and lung failure.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Dr. Jeffrey Morgan and his team recently presented nine research projects at the 2019 ISHLT Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. Thousands of physicians and other health experts attended the meeting. Dr. Jeffrey Morgan and his team presented their research on the following topics:

Magnitude of Bleeding and Blood Product Utilization Predict Early Right Ventricular Implantation in LVAD Recipients;

Predictors and Impact of Vasoplegia After Continuous-Flow Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation;

Impact of Elevated Preoperative Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) Levels on Outcomes in CF-LVAD Patients;

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Ceases After Heart Transplantation in Patients Bridged on Continuous-Flow LVAD Support;

NTERMACS Profile Does Not Predict Required Flow Rate of CF-LVAD At Discharge;

Outcomes of LVAD Implantation in Ischemic Versus Nonischemic Cardiomyopathy;

Novel Oral Anticoagulants in Patients with Continuous Flow Left Ventricular Assist Devices;

Prediction of GIB using R2 CHA2DS2 VASc Risk Score and;

Different Risk Factors for Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke on Continuous Flow.

ISHLT is a not for profit, multi-disciplinary, professional organization focused on improving care for patients with advanced heart or lung disease. Its mission is accomplished through transplantation, mechanical support, research, education and advocacy.

Founded in 1981, ISHLT now has over 3,800 members from over 45 countries. Its multi-disciplinary approach to treatment of advanced heart and lung disease has made it one of the most recognized organizations of its kind in the world. Its membership is made up of anesthesiologists, pharmacists, pulmonologists, tissue engineers, transplant coordinators, infectious disease specializes and others - all focused on the advancement of the science and treatment of heart and lung disease.

For more information about ISHLT, please visit https://ishlt.org/.

ABOUT DR. JEFFREY MORGAN

Dr. Jeffrey Morgan began his career as a cardiothoracic surgeon, after completing his residency at NYU in 2007. Dr. Jeffrey Morgan currently specializes in heart transplants and LVAD surgeries. His main goal is to continue to search for new and inventive ways to make these surgeries more efficient and less invasive to the individual undergoing the surgery. He is constantly striving to help people and make a difference to their everyday lives wherever possible.

Dr. Jeffrey Morgan and his team of doctors are consistently promoting the importance of living a healthy heart lifestyle; through exercise, good dietary decisions, getting good sleep and weight loss. The team is currently traveling to various medical conferences and presenting their research projects.

