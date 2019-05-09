Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures order for 420 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines in USA

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 9 May 2019

Vestas has received an order for 420 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines for a project in the USA.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines.

Deliveries are expected in the second quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer's request.

