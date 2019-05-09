SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 9 May purchased 35,510 equity certificates at a price of NOK 93.03 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 36,322 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 14 December 2018 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 29 March 2019, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 9 May 2019



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

