Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2019 2019-05-09 / 18:11 *NEWS RELEASE* Zug, May 9, 2019 *Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2019* As of April 30, 2019, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 84.42 (CHF 96.47), representing a decrease of 0.4% in EUR and an increase of 1.8% in CHF, respectively, since March 31, 2019. The PEH portfolio was cash flow positive with noteworthy distributions from Kennet III, Bridgepoint Europe IV and Sycamore Partners II. Kennet III distributed proceeds from the sale of Kemp Technologies, a solutions and services provider for applications across private and multi-cloud environments, while Bridgepoint Europe IV distributed proceeds from the sale of eFront, a leading provider of private equity and alternative investments software. New commitments were made to Cinven VII, a leading pan-European buyout fund, and Latitude I and LocalGlobe X, both active in the IT sector predominantly in the UK, the former in seed stage, the latter in growth stage investments. Private Equity Holding is intensifying its investor relations activities with a lunch presentation on May 28, 2019 in Zurich. Interested parties may register under info@peh.ch. Please also refer to a recent Finews.ch interview with Peter Derendinger on finews.ch [1]. The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV, the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures. *** Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio. For further information, please contact: Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch [2] *The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer* The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,605,577 as of April 30, 2019 (March 31, 2019: 2,605,577). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FXQIJCTFHY [3] Document title: PEH Net Asset Value April 2019 End of Corporate News 809513 2019-05-09 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fabd847080e588b4dfdc8451accb258b&application_id=809513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c69be11c70ed95769289a0754425dd12&application_id=809513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=166310572b3e5d6884c88d935918f55e&application_id=809513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)