Marcus Hiles: Texas Suburbs Continue to Attract Residents, Driving Increased Residential Development

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / The wish list and must-haves of renters and home buyers in today's market has drastically changed in recent years. Most seen within the nation's top surrounding metro areas, residents are putting importance on not only their indoor living area but also their outdoor accommodations.

Across the country this growing demand for easily accessible and vast green space; even in congested, city-like areas is beginning to shape future community development.

Two example locations are suburb areas that border two of Texas' top cities: San Antonio and Dallas.

Recognized as being some of the best places to live in the state, the suburbs of Frisco and Riverside, Texas have been recognized as offering some of the best in balanced living; helping the area's residents sustain healthy, active lifestyles.

To supplement this importance on community accommodations that promote healthy living, future developments along with state-funded programs are getting creative to maximize this selling point.

"Adding value to communities through expansive green space that emphasizes active lifestyles, has helped WRP accommodate healthy living while maintaining better environments across the state in some of its most popular neighborhoods." shares Marcus Hiles, CEO and founder of Dallas' leading property development firm, Western Rim Properties.

One of the latest examples highlighting the state's role in helping to introduce better community living spans across Texas in some of the state's most populated cities where they are implementing expanded bike trail networks as part of their long-term bike share program.

The objective of this state-funded program is geared towards offering healthy activities and transportation alternatives to the area's residents and families. Adding to the locations already popular appeal, the program is also helping to establish newly expanded public green spaces and trails.

Environmentally speaking, this means the state, its residents and businesses are collectively working together to create a demand and supply for broader outdoor areas that improve community wellbeing - and it's catching on.

As Texas remains a leading place to live throughout recent years, they are in part doing so by focusing in on these relatively new priorities seen with today's home buyers and renters.

Texas entrepreneur, Marcus Hiles also adds "Investing in developing communities that emphasize active, outdoor lifestyles has helped the state attract the highest rate of out-of-state residents in the US while gaining national titles that name it as top places to live; all while helping to create positive change."

As the focus continues on improving our living environments; state programs, residents and businesses who take action and do their part towards creating a better, healthier nation will be key to the underlying success.

