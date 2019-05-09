SV Advisory Group: CollabDeen: The World's First Muslim-Friendly Social Technology Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / A technology company, the world's first Muslim-Friendly App & Platform, Global Islamic Economy, Emerging deep technology, launches award-winning, social technology, bringing community collaboration in the MuslimTech domain

The Big Picture:

Many historians focus on the past of Islamic history, and we at CollabDeen has a unique perspective on how technology will shape the future, and that's what we spent most of our time on to make use of best of emerging technologies to build Muslim-friendly innovative products. We focus discussed the big vision and collaborate with investors, innovators, entrepreneurs, and governments to profit while making life better for billions of people all over the world. Like whether the internet is uniting or fragmenting society, the various ways artificial intelligence could be evolved, how algorithms will advance to impact people's lives, and why it is so essential that we don't collect sensitive data in countries with limited rule of law or where governments can forcibly get access to that data.

What is CollabDeen?

CollabDeen is a Deep-Tech, AI-Powered, community management platform that helps Faith-based communities, Brands, Business and Influencers to grow their social community and build their audience. Admins get a beautiful, real-time view of their community analytics that helps them participate in the continual development of their community. Businesses now with ability to build their niche audience in this fastest growing Global Islamic Economy, estimated USD$3.8 trillion by 2022.

Mission: Our mission is to collaborate the Universal Muslim communities and make it globally engaging and convenient.

Vision:

To provide convenience to communities for seamless engagements

To organize the Global Islamic Economy information for greater benefits

To provide access to the world's information in one click

What can CollabDeen do and why is CollabDeen Unique?

We are the world's first to blend Faith & Lifestyle on one platform, for 2 billion Muslims, specifically GUMMYs (Global Urban Muslim Millennial Youths). Using emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality, Geofencing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

CollabDeen is the future of Muslim community collaborations.

We are at the (first phase) of global public beta version release, our plan is to build this in multiple layers and functions: focusing on the most fundamental and private use case which is community management -- then make it as secure as possible with end-to-end encryption, and then build more ways for people to interact on top of that.

CollabDeen supports both Android and iOS platforms and is also available at both Google PlayStore and Apple App Store. For a complete CollabDeen experience, Android is recommended with most advanced features.

CollabDeen for Mosques & Islamic Centre

The faith-side of our platform, where we are digitizing Islamic Centre and Mosque, it's as good as your community centre or Mosque having your own app for your community management needs. Here anyone can create a community in 60 seconds to communicate and Collaborate with the local and global audience.

We provide Mosque & Islamic Community Centre admins a powerful tech platform & user-friendly app to connect, communicate and collaborate with their own local, and global cross community collaboration. Community administrators leverage CollabDeen with community management app for building offline-to-online collaboration using one App for activities such as Push-notifications, Relaying Community driven Prayer times, events with RSVP, membership and donation management. Community administrator gain insights, respond to questions, and address concerns in a familiar and frictionless way.

Being an administrator isn't always easy. They are constantly managing various responsibilities and we understand how such a plethora of tasks can be tough to juggle. Moreover, community management is not only challenging but it's still a relatively new practice within organizations.

We have gathered three of the top challenges administrators face regularly that we are solving:

Challenge 1: Reaching New Members

Challenge 2: Event Management

Challenge 3: Communicating with Members

CollabDeen will soon have a Community Emergency Response feature. The Community Emergency Response, will alert the entire community or seek emergency help from community members at the push of a button. This feature is a response to mitigate unforeseen catastrophic event such as the Christchurch shooting which took place in New Zealand this year. A vigilant community is the first step towards a safe and secure community.

CollabDeen offers Information & Community Management, Collaboration, Performance and Privacy.

Brands, Businesses and Influencers.

To provide a total community experience, CollabDeen has the Business Community.

CollabDeen Business Community is an avenue for you to build your business. Connect with not only the people who will love your business but get known by everyone in the Global Islamic Economy space.

Collabdeen will launch exciting tools for Business, Brands and Influencers. Amongst others, the upcoming AR engine will show mosques, community centers, halal food, restaurants, and events in the area, with customizable features such as prayer times from your nearby approved centre.

Businesses will be able to identify, interact and also engage with their global audience, gaining deep targeted insights to make better decisions. CollabDeen will offer community verified halal rating, KYC (Know Your Customer) verification processes and much more for the Global Islamic Economy.

SECURITY AND PRINCIPLES:

We take our users privacy seriously. As we move global, our system will get much focused on privacy which is built around several principles: Private interactions, encryption, reducing permanence, Safety, and finally secure data storage.

KNOW OUR SPACE

Our space is niche, The Global Islamic Economy

Altogether there are approximately 2 Billion muslims, 3.5 million mosques, 50 million Islamic Community Centres and there are over 20 million Islamic events alone taking place in 2017 There are around 2 billion Muslims walking on this planet - with an expenditure power of $2.6 trillion (2017) It is estimated By 2050, there will be 3 billion Muslims on earth - it's not difficult to do the maths on the world's fastest-growing faith-based economy. We are the first in the world to build this technology platform for community collaboration while at this stage focus on global Muslim Communities

Quotes:

"One thing unique about CollabDeen is, we are the world's first to marry Faith & Lifestyle on 1 SaaS platform, catering to the 2 billion Muslims global population especially the Muslim Millennials. It will serve as a business to consumer (B2C) and Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C) " Mohamed Husain, Co-founder & Chief Technical Officer.

"The best user experience is currently on Android with AR, and few of the features on iOS is work in progress. The idea is to reach out to global general public, listen to the feedback and improvise the user experiences which saves us a lot of time and money for developments," said Ibrahim Fergo, Head of Singapore and Global Operations.

"We are beyond social media engagement, what happens after and beyond social media publishing is what we do. We are community builders for brands, businesses, and influencers. Our global diverse team has the technology and expertise to bring your business and brands to life, on one mobile platform." - Fateh Ali, co-founder & CEO of CollabDeen.

"We want to share with the world the benefits of technology and digitalization. CollabDeen will empower the ummah to increase productivity, community building, innovation [and] security, thus achieving its primary focus: to bring benefits to all and create a harmonious, coexisting world to live in," Imran Bhojani, founding partner.

About the Company:

Collabu Technologies, the company behind CollabDeen is the leader of innovation in the mobile SaaS and technology industry. They offer consultations for industry-specific solutions, strategic outsourcing, and integration services through a unique delivery model that helps its clients achieve rapid deployment & world-class quality products or services.

CollabDeen is the world's first community collaboration technology platform for faith-based and business communities in Singapore.

As a design-centric company, we are dedicated to creating software experiences that inspire and delight our clients as well as the real people that use our apps every day. Our team of highly skilled and passionate individuals are committed to upholding our core values of humility, innovation, and excellence.

The company is founded by two young entrepreneurs, Fateh Ali and Mohamed Husain, who both have immense corporate and business experiences building enterprise level solutions for Investment banks and startups.

Learn more about CollabDeen:

Writing: CollabDeen (C and D capital)

Tagline: Communities of the Future

CollabDeen Website: https://collabdeen.com

CollabDeen Download: deen.app

Press Contact: ibrahim@collabdeen.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8smSg2QqSu8

Press Kit:https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1nmX2DdbuJnQJEzymfsZvPNzJjq8gILc9

