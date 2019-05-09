

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as traders sought the safe haven asset after equities tumbled on escalating trade war worries.



Reports about U.S.'s conflicts with Iran and news about North Korea launching more projectiles besides violating international sanctions also aided gold's uptick.



The dollar's decline too supported the yellow metal, while the demand for safe haven Japanese yen and government bonds limited the commodity's gains.



The dollar index, which dropped to a low of 97.24, recovered a bit subsequently, but was still down in the red at 97.41, down by about 0.19% from previous close.



Gold futures for June settled at $1,285.20, gaining $3.80, or 0.3%, for the session.



On Wednesday, gold futures for June ended down $4.20 at $1,281.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for July ended down $0.089, at $14.773 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.7715 per pound, down $0.0030 from previous close.



The United States will raise tariffs on $US200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on Friday unless there are signs of progress in trade negotiations.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. is planning to raise tariffs on Chinese goods because China 'broke the deal.'



'So they're flying in, the vice premier tomorrow is flying in - good man - but they broke the deal,' Trump told his supporters. 'They can't do that, so they'll be paying.'



The comments from Trump come as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to take part in the latest round of trade talks as officials from the world's two largest economies attempt to reach an historic trade agreement.



China's Commerce Ministry said recently that the country will take 'necessary countermeasures' if the U.S. follows through on a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday.



