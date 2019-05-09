Thompson Education Center Participates in Notte Di Savoia 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / On April 6th, 2019, Ms. Sherry Li, CEO of Thompson Education Center, and Mr. Lianbo Wang, General Manager and Board Director, were fortunate to participate in Notte Di Savoia 2019. The event was hosted by the American Foundation of Savoy Orders, and the purpose was to introduce and raise awareness and funds for Caterina's Club, a non-profit organization for children and poor families in the United States. His Royal Highness Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Prince of Venice, Price of Piedmont, hosted the event and gave a speech as representative of the Foundation.

Caterina's Club began with providing a warm meal for children from poverty-stricken families. The founder of the organization, Bruno Serato's mother Caterina, discovered that those children in the Boys and Girls Club of Anaheim had potato chips for dinner. Caterina insisted Bruno make pasta for them, which inspired his belief in establishing this organization and he named it after his mother Caterina. "Today, that event has expanded to feeding over 25,025 children a week." Later, Mr. Bruno then found out that many poor families could only live in cheap motels because they couldn't afford the high deposit in order to rent an apartment. The small living environment without a kitchen is unable to provide warm meals for a family of four to five people. "Long displaced as family vacation destinations, motels now house an uneasy confluence of drug addicts, registered sex offenders, and criminals", which is not conducive to the children's education and life. Therefore, he started the "Welcome Home" program. The club provides "necessary case managing, financial advising, and eventually the first/last month rent and deposit due at move in" and "collects donated furniture, appliances, and other home goods to jump start these families new lives."

Mr. Bruno also invited the first family funded by Caterina's Club to come to the event. The family started a new life in the new apartment and added a third child to their family. In order to thank the club for their donation, parents named her Caterina to memorize Mamma Caterina. His Royal Highness Prince Emanuele Filiberto initiated another fundraising campaign to support the charity of the club. The fundraiser raised more than $100,000 in charitable donations. Thompson Education Center also supported and made a donation to Caterina's Club.

During the event, Ms. Sherry Li also had the privilege of discussing the issue of youth education with his Royal Highness Prince Emanuele Filiberto. In the past five years, Thompson Education Center continued its tradition of delivering fruits and vegetables to the Boys and Girls Club - Town of Wallkill for local families. For the health and well-being of children and families of Sullivan County, Ms. Sherry Li makes these deliveries often. Ms. Li, CEO of Thompson Education Center, has a good reason for doing this. She believes that children have growing bodies and minds that require good nutrition. Fresh fruits and vegetables contain a multitude of vitamins, minerals and other healthy compounds.

Thompson Education Center will continue to provide food and help to the Boys and Girls Club on a regular basis. Ms. Sherry Li said that this is only a small part of helping the children's future development. In addition to basic life issues, she hopes to use the platform of Thompson Education Center project will provide children with more opportunities to learn and educate, thus giving children more possibilities for future development.

