Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY)("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, announced today that they have been selected as one of 60 finalists to compete in the live PITCH competition, to be held as part of the Collision 2019 Tech conference in Toronto between May 20th and 23rd, 2019.

"This is the first year that Collision is to be held in Toronto, so we were already excited to attend, and to be an exhibitor at the conference," said Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "Getting shortlisted for the PITCH start-up competition means we get an incredible opportunity to talk about Spacefy on the mainstage, in front of attendees, organizers, partners, investors and media."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

