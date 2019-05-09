Playa Hotels & Resorts: Sanctuary Cap Cana Celebrates 45-Million Dollar Renovation With Grand Reopening

Dignitaries and Industry Notables Join to Celebrate the Country's Continued Growth in Tourism

CAP CANA, Dominican Republic, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanctuary Cap Cana was recently host to dignitaries and industry leaders during an intimate ceremony to celebrate the newly completed renovation to Sanctuary Cap Cana, located in an exclusive division of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts. (NASDAQ "PLYA") ("Playa").



Dominican Republic President, Danilo Medina, was joined at the event by Francisco Martínez, owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana; Bruce Wardinski, Playa Hotels & Resorts Chairman; as well as Abraham Hazoury, Ricardo Hazoury and Fernando Hazoury of the Cap Cana Board of Directors. Other government officials and leaders in the hospitality industry were also in attendance.

"When we began planning the expansion of Sanctuary Cap Cana, we knew we were working off a tight deadline. I'm proud to say we were able to open ahead of schedule, completing the updates in just four short months and reopening the doors of this enchanting yet modern colonial village," said owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana Francisco Martinez. "I want to thank everyone involved in this project, notably the Hazoury family who have supported global investment in Cap Cana. Partnerships such as this have played a pivotal role in the sustained growth of the tourism sector throughout the region."

Playa, a leader in the all-inclusive market, began operating Sanctuary Cap Cana effective October 1, 2017. Playa, which has an existing portfolio of four additional resorts within the region, provided guidance on the project. The most notable upgrades include the redesign of all existing suites, the addition of two new buildings-increasing the room count by 140 rooms for a total of 325, a new lobby and a complete upgrade of the 20,000-square-foot Sanctuary Spa and fitness center.

"It is an honor to partner with a seasoned and esteemed European business leader such as Mr. Martinez," said Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "We are privileged to combine Mr. Martinez's impeccably remodeled, iconic resort, with his vision of six-star luxury and Playa's legendary Service from the Heart, to excite and delight a wider range of guests following the resort's $45 million-dollar expansion late last year. Together, we have the power to exceed even the most discerning guests' expectations," continued Wardinski.

For more information on Sanctuary Cap Cana and Playa Hotels & Resorts, visit www.SanctuaryCapCana.com



About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,914 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort and the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.