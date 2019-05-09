Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Ron Bedard as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Martin Schultz.

Mr. Bedard, MBA has served as President and Chief Executive Officer at SCT Oilfield since 2013. Mr. Bedard also serves on the SCT Oilfield board. Mr. Bedard served as Chief Operating Officer of Lakeside Steel, Inc. between 2008 and 2012. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Lakeside Steel, Inc. and on the Board of Lakeside. Lakeside was twice named to the TSXV 50, an index of top performers. Mr Bedard is a current doctoral candidate at Liberty University. He holds an MBA, Management Sturdies diploma from McMaster, Harvard Business School executive education, Cornell University executive education, Corporate Directors Forum Directors School, and a Post Graduate certificate in energy studies from University of Texas.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

