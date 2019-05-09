Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) today announced that it has amended its option plan to set the number of common shares available for issuance pursuant to options granted under the plan to 7,444,110 common shares, being an amount equal to 20% of the outstanding common shares, and to remove a 10 year term on the use of the plan itself. The establishment of the new option pool was approved by C-COM's shareholders at a meeting held on May 1, 2019. All option plan amendments require approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and deployment of commercial grade mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP and Video services into vehicles. C-COM has developed several proprietary Mobile auto-deploying (iNetVu) antennas that deliver broadband over satellite into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere where one can drive. The iNetVu Mobile antennas have also been adapted to be airline checkable and easily transportable. More than 8000 C-COM antennas have been deployed in 106 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's satellite-based products are known worldwide for their high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

