WNDM Medical Inc. - Reverse Stock Split and Company Name Change to Sanara MedTech Inc. to be Effective on May 10, 2019

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / WNDM Medical Inc. (OTCQB: WNDM). Based in Fort Worth, Texas, WNDM Medical Inc. a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that the previously announced 1-for-100 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock will become effective at the commencement of trading on May 10, 2019.

Concurrent with the reverse stock split, WNDM Medical Inc. is changing its corporate name from Wound Management Technologies, Inc. to Sanara MedTech Inc. The prior name and the new current name of Sanara MedTech Inc. are referred to in this press release as the ("Company").

The reverse stock split was previously approved by a majority of shareholders of the Company's outstanding stock on March 21, 2019. Commencing May 10, 2019, the Company's common stock will trade on the OTCQB market under the symbol "WNDMD" until June 6, 2019, at which time we will change our trading symbol to more closely reflect our new corporate name. The post-split common stock will be traded under a new CUSIP number 79957L100. In connection with the reverse stock split, the Company also made a corresponding adjustment to the Company's authorized capital stock to reduce the authorized common stock to 20,000,000 shares and the authorized preferred stock to 2,000,000 shares, effective May 10, 2019.

The reverse stock split will not change a shareholder's ownership percentage of the Company's common stock, except for the small effect where the reverse stock split would result in a shareholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse split. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment based on the market price of a share of the common stock on May 13, 2019.

The conversion and voting provisions of the Company's Series F Convertible Preferred Stock will be proportionally adjusted by a factor of 100 to reflect the reverse stock split. All of the Company's outstanding stock options will also be proportionally adjusted to reflect the reverse split, in accordance with the terms of the plans, agreements or arrangements governing such securities.

Information for Shareholders

After the reverse stock split takes effect the Company's transfer agent, Securities Transfer Corporation, will provide instructions to shareholders regarding the process for exchanging share certificates and will distribute payments for any fractional shares.

About WNDM Medical Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our primary products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. WNDM Medical sells and distributes CellerateRX/CRXa Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit WNDM.com.

