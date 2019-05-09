Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-May-2019 / 10:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name K J Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares instrument, type of instrument of 12.5 pence each Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.730 19 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name P A Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares instrument, type of instrument of 12.5 pence each Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.730 22 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8562 EQS News ID: 809191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

