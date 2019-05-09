Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2019-05-08 / 13:54 *Press Release* *u-blox extends Digi-Key distribution agreement to Global basis* *Distributor's success in the Americas region leads to worldwide engagement.* *Thalwil, Switzerland - May 7, 2019 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has announced that it is extending its distribution agreement with Digi-Key [1], a global distributor of electronic components, from covering just the Americas region to a global arrangement. u-blox will now appear on all Digi-Key websites worldwide, including 80 country websites that together trade in 28 different currencies. "u-blox has always been a global provider and this partnership with Digi-Key aligns with that strategy," said Suresh Ram, President, u-blox Americas. "u-blox and Digi-Key together will be better able to support customer designs worldwide and provide fast access to development tools, evaluation boards, modules and silicon, making our customers' lives easier and our business relationships more effective." "We're excited to take this next step with u-blox after seeing the success of their products with our customers in the Americas," said David Stein, Vice President of Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "This expansion brings a powerful and innovative cellular, short-range radio and GNSS product offering to our customers in every region around the world*."* The collaborative partnership with Digi-Key will extend the availability of u-blox technology to regions that the company alone has not yet reached, as well as making it more accessible to designers working in mid-sized companies and start-ups. Digi-Key's global footprint will make it easier to ensure that customers get fast access to evaluation kits, development boards and product samples. u-blox should also get enhanced insights into it where its customers are based, what they want, and how they prefer to access it. With this agreement in place, Digi-Key will provide a one-stop shop for customers who need any type of cellular, timing, positioning or short-range communications products. The strong portfolio of u-blox products in these areas will also map well to Digi-Key's technical marketing and services offering. *About Digi-Key Electronics* Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components [2], offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools [3], datasheets, reference designs [4], instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries [5], and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com [1]. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u-blox contact:
Suresh Ram
President u-blox Americas
Phone +1 703 429 3262
suresh.ram@u-blox.com

Press contact:
Lexi Hatzi
Account Director
Phone +44 1225 470000
lexi.hatzi@publitek.com

