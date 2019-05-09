DJ Genel Energy PLC: 2019 Awards - Notification of Transactions by PDMRs

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: 2019 Awards - Notification of Transactions by PDMRs 07-May-2019 / 14:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 May 2019 Genel Energy plc (the Company) 2019 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1, the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 7 May 2019 to the PDMR set out below. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award, and will be transferred following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. The PSP performance period will run from 7 May 2019 to 6 May 2022. RSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options and become exercisable in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. RSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award and the shares comprised in it will be transferred in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. Following vesting, all shares are retained for an additional two years for Executive Committee members under the Company's Retention Policy. Following vesting, shares are subject to the Company's retention policy. The PSP awards are as follows: Name No. of shares subject Total number of shares to PSP Award over which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 356,342 1,016,146 Esa Ikaheimonen 283,930 1,555,200 Pars Kutay 207,413 1,666,647 RSP awards: Name No. of shares subject to Total number of shares over RSP Award which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 174,585 1,016,146 Pars Kutay 159,548 1,666,647 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 356,342 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 356,342 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's restricted share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 174,585 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 174,585 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 283,390 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 283,390 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 207,413 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 207,413 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's restricted share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 159,548 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 159,548 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 8534 EQS News ID: 808119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)