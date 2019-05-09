Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): 2019E off to a good start. All eyes on Budesolv. 07-May-2019 / 07:48 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 7th May 2019 @ 7.01am (BST). * *Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): 2019E off to a good start. All eyes on Budesolv.* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR98.00 (increased from EUR95.00) * *Current Price: EUR78.50 (CoB on 6th May 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Marinomed's maiden FY2018 results following its initial public offering ("IPO") on the Vienna Stock Exchange on 1-Feb-2019 were broadly in line with our expectations with regards to revenues and key expenditure items. Total revenues (incl. other income) declined slightly to EUR5.3m (-4% YoY) as previously indicated by the company and the net loss was much larger than in the previous year due to increased R&D and personnel expenses, but also one-off items related to the IPO and the convertible bond. We anticipate double-digit revenue growth in 2019E and beyond as the global roll-out of the marketed products continues, and an increase in the underlying net loss due to rising R&D expenses. However, following the EUR22.4m equity fund raise in connection with the IPO and a EUR15m loan from the European Investment Bank ("EIB"), we expect Marinomed to have sufficient financial resources to execute on its strategy and until operating profitability is achieved in 2022E. We increase our target price ("TP") to EUR98 (from EUR95) following positive top-line results for the Budesolv Phase III trial and reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation. *Carragelose product sales to drive revenue growth from 2019E* Marinomed's revenues are currently entirely driven by the six Carragelose-based over-the-counter ("OTC") products for the common cold, which generated sales of EUR4.4m in 2018 vs. EUR4.6m in 2017 (-4% YoY). The decline was due to stocking by new distributors. 2019 is off to a strong start and Marinomed expects double-digit growth in 2019E, driven by continued roll-out in >30 countries where Carragelose products are already launched plus new product launches. These include the new sorbitol-based decongestant, which has exceeded expectations in Marinomed's home market, Austria, and xylomethazoline-based decongestant Carravin, on track for market entry in 2020E. We forecast Carragelose product sales of EUR6.6m in 2019E (+50% YoY) and EUR9.1m in 2020E (+38% YoY), reaching a peak of >EUR40m by 2028E, based on in-market sales of c.EUR267m. *Budesolv to accelerate growth from 2021E* We expect revenue growth to accelerate from 2021E onwards once the lead asset from the Marinosolv platform, Budesolv (budesonide nasal spray) reaches the market in 2021E at the latest. Marinomed recently reported that the Phase III trial in allergic rhinitis ("AR") had met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority vs. reference product Rhinocort Aqua, J&J's budesonide suspension, allowing the company to proceed with the regulatory filing as planned. The full data set is currently being analysed and further information should become available in the coming 1 - 2 months. We look forward to further clarity on the secondary endpoint assessing whether Budesolv leads to a faster onset of action compared to Rhinocort. This is a key differentiating factor, in our view, and underpins our peak sales forecast of c.EUR760m (c.4% market share). *Partnership discussions to intensify* Marinomed is now intensifying its partnership discussions for the commercialisation of Budesolv, with all options currently on the table. These include selling Budesolv through current distributors and finding a global partner. We note that the company already signed a term sheet with Link Health Pharma Co. Ltd. for the Chinese market, an agreement that includes an upfront payment of EUR3m and low double-digit milestones per product (both already baked into our forecasts). *Increasing TP to EUR98 following positive Budesolv Phase III trial* We increase our fair value and TP for Marinomed to EUR98 (from EUR95) on increasing the probability of success for the second Marinosolv asset Tacrosolv (tacrolimus eye drops) to 20% (from 15%) in allergic conjunctivitis and 15% (from 10%) in dry eye disease. Our forecasts and chance of success of 75% for Budesolv remain unchanged pending detailed Phase III data in the coming weeks. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance & Research Production - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [3] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Marinomed Biotech AG. GPSL publishes and distributes "Corporate Issuer Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Issuer Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4] ") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry, AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN, Research Tree, RNS Reach, Sentieo and Thomson Reuters.

