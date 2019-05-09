Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation 08-May-2019 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 May 2019 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 1Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation On Wednesday, 15 May 2019 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1Q 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1Q 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 14 May 2019. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 207 194 37 59 Russia: +7 495 646 93 15 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halyk20190515 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 15 May 2019 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 15 May 2020. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8554 EQS News ID: 808801 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=83b1d70a1b78338981a1382e67267e4c&application_id=808801&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=808801&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

