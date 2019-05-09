Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Q1 2019 TRADING UPDATE 09-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IFG Group plc ("IFG" or the "Group") Q1 2019 TRADING UPDATE 09 May 2019 IFG will hold its Annual General Meeting at 12 noon today. At the meeting, Kathryn Purves, CEO, will make the following statement: "I am pleased to report that since publication of the Scheme Document on 9 April 2019, in relation to the proposed acquisition of IFG by Epiris, the Group has continued to trade in line with expectations and there is no change to outlook. James Hay now serves almost 59,000 customers (up 0.21% from 31 March 2018 and 0.14% from 31 December 2018). Assets under Administration at 31 March 2019 were GBP26.1bn - up 2.8% from 31 March 2018 and 3.2% higher than 31 December 2018 (GBP25.3bn) with positive market movements of GBP0.6bn during the quarter offsetting the adverse market movements experienced in Q4 2018. Saunderson House achieved 63 new client wins across both advisory and discretionary management services in the 3 months to 31 March 2019 and now serves 2,385 clients, up 7.7% from March 2018 and up 1.8% on 31 December 2018. Assets under Advice at 31 March 2019 were GBP5.1bn - in line with 31 March 2018 and up 4.8% on 31 December 2018. The Group remains focused on resolving its legacy issues, however, at this stage there is no further update in relation to the Elysian Fuels matter in James Hay." Enquiries: Kathryn Purves Group Chief Executive +44(0) 203 8876181 Gavin Howard Group Chief Financial Officer +44(0) 203 8876181 Joint Corporate Brokers: Charlotte Craigie Goodbody Stockbrokers UC +44 203 841 6202 Nicholas Harland Macquarie Capital (Europe) Ltd +44 203 037 2369 Notes to the editors: IFG Group plc provides a range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries, James Hay Partnership and Saunderson House Limited. James Hay is a leading retirement wealth planning platform and Saunderson House is an award winning independent financial adviser. Responsibility The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. 