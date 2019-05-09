Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 9, 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR IFG GROUP PLC BY SAINTMICHELCO LIMITED A WHOLLY-OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FUNDS ADVISED BY EPIRIS LLP TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 Results of Scheme Meetings and EGM The board of directors of IFG Group plc ("IFG") is pleased to announce that, at the Scheme Meeting and the EGM held earlier today in connection with the recommended cash offer by SaintMichelCo Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of funds advised by Epiris LLP, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG to be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement between IFG and its shareholders under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014: - IFG Shareholders voted in favour of the Scheme Meeting Resolution at the Scheme Meeting; and - IFG Shareholders voted in favour of the EGM Resolutions at the EGM. Full details of the Resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Scheme Meeting and EGM contained in the Scheme Document published on 9 April 2019. The detailed voting results in relation to the Scheme Meeting and EGM are summarised below. The Acquisition remains conditional on the conditions set forth in Part 5 of the Scheme Document, including the required regulatory approvals from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, being satisfied or (where permissible) waived on or before the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court. It is anticipated that, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of these conditions, approval of the acquisition by the High Court will be sought in the second half of 2019. Once the Court Hearing date has been fixed, IFG will give notice of this date by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. IFG will make such announcement available on its website free of charge, subject to certain restrictions relating to Persons in Restricted Jurisdictions. Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document. Voting results of the Scheme Meeting At the Scheme Meeting, a majority in number of IFG Shareholders who voted (either in person or by proxy), representing 99.99% by value of those IFG Shares voted, voted in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme. Accordingly, the resolution proposed at the Scheme Meeting was passed on a poll vote. Details of the votes cast are as follows: Number of % of IFG Number of % of IFG Number of IFG Shareholde IFG Shares Shares IFG Shares Shareholde rs who voted voted voted as a rs who voted % of IFG voted Shares* For 105 8.04% 56,368,887 99.99% 53.60% Against 4 0.31% 6,498 0.01% 0.00% Total 109 8.35% 56,375,385 100% 53.36% Withheld 0 0 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Voting results of the EGM At the EGM, Resolutions 1 to 6, as set out in the notice of the EGM in the Scheme Document, were duly passed on a poll vote. The results of the poll were as follows: Resolution 1: to approve the amendment of the Memorandum of Association Number of IFG % of IFG Shares Number of IFG Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of IFG Shares * For 57,299,951 99.99% 54.37% Against 6,498 0.01% 0.00% Total 57,306,499 100% 54.37% Withheld 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Resolution 2: to approve the Scheme of Arrangement Number of IFG % of IFG Shares Number of IFG Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of IFG Shares * For 57,299,951 99.99% 54.37% Against 6,498 0.01% 0.00% Total 57,306,499 100% 54.37% Withheld 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Resolution 3: to approve the cancellation of cancellation shares in the Company Number of IFG % of IFG Shares Number of IFG Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of IFG Shares * For 57,303,191 99.99% 54.37% Against 3,258 0.01% 0.00% Total 57,306,499 100% 54.37% Withheld 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Resolution 4: to approve the application of reserves in the Company Number of IFG % of IFG Shares Number of IFG Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of IFG Shares * For 57,304,121 100% 54.37% Against 2,328 0.00% 0.00% Total 57,306,499 100% 54.37% Withheld 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Resolution 5: to approve the amendment of Articles of Association Number of IFG % of IFG Shares Number of IFG Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of IFG Shares * For 57,299,951 99.99% 54.37% Against 6,498 0.01% 0.00% Total 57,306,499 100% 54.37% Withheld 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Resolution 6: to approve the adjournment of the EGM. Number of IFG % of IFG Shares Number of IFG Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of IFG Shares * For 57,239,920 99.99% 54.31% Against 4,378 0.01% 0.00% Total 57,244,298 100% 54.31% Withheld 0 0 0 * The total number of IFG Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 105,405,665. Enquiries: Houlihan Lokey (Financial Adviser to Epiris) Lawrence Guthrie / Christian Kent / +44 20 7907 4200 Yashin Mody / Sam Ward Greenbrook (media enquiries for Epiris) Matthew Goodman / Katarina Sallerfors +44 20 7952 2000 / Daniel Oliver IFG Kathryn Purves / Gavin Howard +44 20 3887 6181 Evercore (Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to IFG) Ollie Clayton / Nick Chapman / +44 20 7653 6000 Demetris Efthymiou Goodbody (Joint Lead Financial Adviser, Rule 3 Adviser and Corporate Broker to IFG) Stephen Kane / Charlotte Craigie +353 (0)1 667 0400 +44 203 841 6220 Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to IFG) Jonny Allison / Alex Reynolds +44 20 3037 2000 Powerscourt (media enquiries for IFG) Justin Griffiths / Jack Hickey + 44 20 7250 1446 +353 1536 0683 Statements Required by the Irish Takeover Rules The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this document other than information relating to Epiris, Bidco, the Epiris Group, the Epiris Responsible Persons, the Bidco Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them for which the Epiris Responsible Persons and the Bidco Directors accept responsibility. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this document for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

