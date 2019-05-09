Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Von Roll Holding AG: 196th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved 2019-05-06 / 09:00 *196th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved* Breitenbach, 6 May 2019 - All proposals presented by the Board of Directors at the 196th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held at the Grand Casino Luzern on 3 May 2019 were approved by a substantial majority of shareholders. The management report, financial statements and consolidated statements for the 2018 financial year were approved. The actions of the Board of Directors and Group Management were approved for the financial year 2018. Dr. Peter Kalantzis, Gerd Amtstätter, Guido Egli, August François von Finck, Dr. Christian Hennerkes and Gerd Peskes were elected for another period of office as Members of the Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Kalantzis was confirmed by the Annual General Meeting as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the next period of office. All candidates for the Remuneration Committee, notably Gerd Amtstätter, Guido Egli and August François von Finck, were reelected. The proposal put forward by the Board of Directors to reelect Deloitte AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the financial year 2019 was confirmed. The shareholders approved all remuneration proposals for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. _About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with round 1,250 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries._ *Contact:* Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1]. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Passwangstrasse 20 4226 Breitenbach Switzerland Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36 E-mail: press@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 807281 End of News EQS Group News Service 807281 2019-05-06 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=807281&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

