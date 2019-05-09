Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 08/05/2019 / 16:30 UTC+8 *Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F* NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 -- *Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited* (the "Company") (HKEx: 338; SSE: 600688;NYSE: SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2019, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website. The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2018 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC Postal Code: 200540 Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors SOURCE Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Related Links http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp - End - *Investor and Media Enquiries:* PRChina Limited Mr. David Shiu / Ray Sun Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368 Email: dshiu@prchina.com.hk / rsun@prchina.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ROUPGKTTWP [1] Document title: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F 08/05/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18bbe846e624811390a21ceb481bd5e2&application_id=808505&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

