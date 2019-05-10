CARBIOS nominated for its project of implementation, at KEM ONE's site in St-Fons (France), of an industrial demonstration plant for the enzymatic recycling of PET

A unique partnership initiative in Europe aiming to make of the French Chemical Valley (Lyon Region) a leading industrial and cleantech platform

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, is pleased to have been selected as a winner of this new edition of "L'Appel des 30" for its implementation project, in the French Chemical Valley, of an industrial demonstration plant of its breakthrough technology dedicated to the enzymatic recycling of PET plastics and fibers.

Through this industrial demonstration, CARBIOS will enter a stage aiming to confirm the economic and technical performance of its proprietary innovation and enabling to define all the parameters required to grant first licenses by 2023.

CARBIOS therefore fully complies with the collective purpose of "L'Appel des 30!" for the transition of the existing ecosystem into disruptive industrial projects that are both profitable and beneficial for society and the environment.

"L'Appel des 30 !": A unique initiative in Europe

Since 2014, the French Chemical Valley welcomes new activities for an economic renewal oriented towards Chemistry-Energy-Environment. This new edition of "L'Appel des 30!" aims to strengthen and accelerate the launch of a large industrial cleantech platform. To this end, public and private partners of this initiative help project leaders such as CARBIOS on regulatory, financial or technical engineering issues.

Jean-Claude LUMARET, CEO of CARBIOS comments: "The French Chemical Valley is a hub for innovation with all the facilities required to welcome the future industry of Green Chemistry. To that extend, we took part in this "Appel des 30!" and we plan to launch this summer the construction of our demonstration plant dedicated to the enzymatic recycling of PET. We are very happy that our project has been awarded for this new edition.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimize the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS's economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an "Innovative Company" according to Bpifrance, which makes the company's shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

