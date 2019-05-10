

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter consolidated net profit climbed 24.3 percent to 746 million euros from last year's 600 million euros.



Earnings per share grew significantly to 0.60 euro from 0.48 euro last year.



Profit from operating activities or EBIT climbed 28.1 percent to 1.16 billion euros, and EBIT after asset charge or EAC grew 66.5 percent from last year to 521 million euros.



Revenues for the period increased 4.1 percent to 15.35 billion euros from last year's 14.75 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its earnings forecast for fiscal 2019. Deutsche Post DHL earlier said it projects an increase in operating profit to 3.9 billion euros to 4.3 billion euro in 2019.



The AGM for financial year 2018 will be held on May 15.



