



HONG KONG, May 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 9 2019, Gravitylink officially launched a new app - ML models market, called Model Play at 2019 Google I/O. This app not only provides a platform for global developers to share and communicate with ML models, but also can be used with the Google Coral Dev Board with Edge TPU to accelerate ML inference. With Model Play app, users could preview the real-time performance through a monitor or mobile phone when running the model. It inspires and helps developers bring AI into more applications from prototype to product.ML Models Market For Global DevelopersAs a global AI developers' community built by Gravitylink, Model Play offers a market of trading and sharing ML models, which attracts all the participants involving AI developing. Users will sell their ML models in this market or subscribe other models they are interested in. What's important, Model Play supports users to submit their trained models, and several common ML models have been provided in this app for users to experience or retrain, like MobileNet V1, Inception V2 and more.Compatible with Google Coral Dev BoardGoogle has released the Coral platform for building intelligent devices with local AI in March this year. Coral offers a complete local AI toolkit, featuring the new Edge TPU, that makes it easy to grow ideas from prototype to production. Since it supports for TensorFlow Lite, more and more developer teams start to work with it.Model Play is compatible with Google Coral Dev Board perfectly. Users could start and stop the ML model running, with previewing the performance in real-time, just through by a little mobile phone. Even AI beginners can easily run the model after downloading the Server follow the user guide. It is fast, simple and easy to complete all the setups and to use.Built-in Algorithms For Transfer LearningUsing Model Play and connecting it to the Coral hardware, users can retrain their own ML models by using transfer learning on the Coral Dev Board directly. Simply upload images and re-train models without coding in this whole process.From now on, users can download the Model Play app on Google Play. Gravitylink will offer a safe and open technology sharing platform and community for global AI developers, companies, institutions, and all the related groups.Model Play now is calling for ML models, welcome to submit and share models with global developers.