The trading schedule for shares of Uber Technologies Inc (short code: UT8, ISIN: US90353T1007) on Xetra
(MIC: XETR) on 10 May 2019 is determined as follows (all times are CEST):
Trading schedule Continuous Auction (XETR):
Start of pre-trading phase 07:30
Start of call phase Opening Auction 15:30
First price determination after the first price determination on XFRA
as of 15:30 earliest. No intraday auction will take place.
Start of call phase Closing Auction 17:30
Depending on the time of the first price determination at NYSE, no price determination may take place
on XETR on 10 May 2019.
