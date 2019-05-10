The trading schedule for shares of Uber Technologies Inc (short code: UT8, ISIN: US90353T1007) on Xetra

(MIC: XETR) on 10 May 2019 is determined as follows (all times are CEST):



Trading schedule Continuous Auction (XETR):



Start of pre-trading phase 07:30

Start of call phase Opening Auction 15:30

First price determination after the first price determination on XFRA

as of 15:30 earliest. No intraday auction will take place.

Start of call phase Closing Auction 17:30



Depending on the time of the first price determination at NYSE, no price determination may take place

on XETR on 10 May 2019.