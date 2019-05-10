The trading schedule for shares of Uber Technologies Inc (short code: UT8, ISIN: US90353T1007) on

Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) on 10 May 2019 is determined as follows (all times are

CEST):



Trading schedule Continuous Auction (XFRA):



Start of pre-trading phase 07:00

Start of call phase Opening Auction 15:30

First price determination after the first price determination at NYSE

as of 15:30 earliest.

Endtrading 20:00







Depending on the time of the first price determination at NYSE, no price determination may take place

on XFRA on 10 May 2019.