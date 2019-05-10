The trading schedule for shares of Uber Technologies Inc (short code: UT8, ISIN: US90353T1007) on
Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) on 10 May 2019 is determined as follows (all times are
CEST):
Trading schedule Continuous Auction (XFRA):
Start of pre-trading phase 07:00
Start of call phase Opening Auction 15:30
First price determination after the first price determination at NYSE
as of 15:30 earliest.
Endtrading 20:00
Depending on the time of the first price determination at NYSE, no price determination may take place
on XFRA on 10 May 2019.
