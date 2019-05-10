

GEA (dpa-AFX) - Germany's GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that its first quarter EBIT declined 7.8 percent to 21.7 million euros from 23.5 million euros last year.



Revenue grew 1.7 percent to 1.06 billion euros from 1.04 billion euros in the previous year.



Order intake was around 1.2 billion euros for the first quarter of 2019, a rise of 7.6 percent.



GEA said it is working on plans to restructure the future organization of the group, which is to be communicated on June 24.



