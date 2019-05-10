

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported Friday that, for total group (Air France, KLM, and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 9.5% year-over-year for the month of April 2019 to 24.51 billion.



Monthly capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 27.62 billion, up 8.8% from the prior year.



Load factor for the month of April 2019 was 88.7%, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous year. For total group, number of passengers were 8.96 million, up 9.2% from a year ago.



