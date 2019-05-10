

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - German IT company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Friday that its first-quarter earnings after taxes grew 27.5 percent to 31.68 million euros from last year's 24.85 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.75 euro, higher than prior year's 0.59 euro.



Earnings before taxes or EBT climbed 27.1 percent from last year to 45.0 million euros. The EBT margin was 3.6 percent, down from 3.7 percent last year. EBIT grew 29.6 percent, while EBIT margin was flat at 3.7 percent.



Bechtle's revenue climbed 29.8 percent to 1.24 billion euros from prior year's 955.39 million euros, passing the billion euros revenue mark for the first time in a first quarter.



Organic revenue growth was at 15.3 percent.



Further, the company affirmed its forecast for the full year 2019 to increase sales and earnings very significantly.



Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle, said, 'Bechtle made an impressive start into the year. Despite the still tense macroeconomic situation, we regard the first quarter as a good basis for a successful 2019 fiscal year.'



