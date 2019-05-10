SciBase: Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The first quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,368 (1,939).

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 8,906 (9 656).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.54 (0.58).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 8,950 (9 682).

The gross margin increased to 52.6% (46.4%).

Electrode sales in volume increased by 47% and reached 6,080 (4,134) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 59%.

Important events during the quarter

Sales on the company's key market Germany increased by 23% in the quarter following record electrode sales.

increased by 23% in the quarter following record electrode sales. The first supplement to the US PMA approval for Nevisense was approved, and Nevisense 2 was launched in the US.

Important events after the end of the period

A new study was published that opened up the skin barrier assessment application for SciBase's product Nevisense. The paper, entitled 'Direct assessment of skin epithelial barrier by electrical impedance spectroscopy', was published online in the journal Allergy, European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Nevisense was included in US and European investigator-initiated studies utilizing Nevisense for skin barrier function assessment.

The notice of the AGM 2019 was published April 8th .

. The annual report 2018 was published on April 25th.













Jan 1 - Mar 31 Apr 1 2018 -Mar 31 2019 Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP 2019 2018 Rolling-12 2018 Net sales, SEK ths 2 368 1 939 7 327 6 899 Gross margin, % 52,6% 46,4% 53,7% 52,0% Equity/Asset ratio, % 79,0% 91,9% 86,6% 88,1% Net indebtness, multiple 0,27 0,09 0,15 0,13 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 58 057 95 542 58 057 67 514 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -8 950 -9 682 -36 751 -37 482 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,54 -0,58 -2,62 -2,66 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 3,78 6,38 7,98 4,30 Average number of shares, 000' 16 618 16 618 10 576 16 618 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 16 618 16 618 16 618 16 618 Share price at end of period, SEK 4,14 7,45 4,14 3,10 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 6 080 4 134 14 512 12 566 Average number of employees 19 20 20 19

This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors.This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on May 10, 2019.

Contact person:

Michael Colérus,

CFO.

+46-70-341-34-72

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and a US FDA-approval (PMA). Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Phone: +46-72-887-43-99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza AB

Phone: +46-8-409-421-20

Email: corp@avanza.se

