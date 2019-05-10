

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) announced Friday the appointment of Richard Howes as Chief Financial Officer succeeding Brian May, who is retiring from the company.



Howes will join Bunzl on September 1, initially as Chief Financial Officer designate before joining the Board and assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2020.



Howes is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Inchcape plc (INCH.L), a multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer. In its statement, Inchcape said Howes will leave the company on August 31, and that the Board has begun a process to find a replacement.



Bunzl noted that May is retiring from the company after more than 13 years in the role of Group Finance Director and 25 years with the firm. May will step down from the Board on December 31, 2019 and leave the Group on February 28, 2020.



Prior to joining Inchcape, Howes was Chief Financial Officer of Coats Group plc. Initially, he was with Ernst & Young.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX