

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. or IAG (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L) announced Friday that its traffic and capacity in the month of April 2019 increased from last year.



Group traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK, increased 7.7 percent to 23.44 billion from 21.76 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK, rose 5.8 percent to 28.10 billion from 26.56 billion ASK in the previous year.



The airline carried a total of 9.85 million passengers in the month, up 7.3 percent from last year's 9.18 million passengers.



Passenger load factor for the month went up 1.5 points to 83.4 percent from 81.9 percent in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX