

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) said that its Power Grids business received a triple digit million-euro order from the Aibel/Keppel FELS consortium, which will design, construct, and build the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system for the offshore wind connection project DolWin5.



The project will deliver 900 megawatts of zero-carbon electricity - enough to power around 1 million homes - from three wind farms some 100 km off the German coast. It is scheduled for completion in 2024.



The order includes the converter platform in the North Sea, as well as an onshore converter station located in Emden, in the Lower Saxony region of Germany.



As part of its energy transition, Germany's plans to generate 65 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030.



