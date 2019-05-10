London-Based Resource Director Oli Goodwin Helps Splash Worldwide Expand Global Offerings

LONDON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative technology company Splash Worldwide is honored to announce the immediate addition of Oli Goodwin as Resource Director for the company's office in London. His appointment was announced by Splash's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Managing Director, Natalie Winford.

Goodwin has spent the last 13 years on both the client and agency sides, most recently as Head of Resource and Operations at TBWA London and Red Brick Road, but also in the creative departments of BBC, EMI Music and HarperCollins publishers. Along with managing and producing projects, planning and executing agency operations and improving workflows, he has helped build many creative departments from the ground up. Leveraging his experience and his industry talent connections, Goodwin has established new ways of working and facilitating people doing their very best work. His passion for delivering exceptional creative work has played a key role in winning creative accounts including adidas, Beano, JUSTEAT and Yorkshire Building Society.

"It's very exciting for me to be able to build a unified response to each of our client challenges using Splash's wealth of global expertise and talent," Goodwin said. "Every day is something new, from the first killer creative idea brought to life through crafted design, content production and bespoke technology, and then localised for every market."

"Great resource management is at the very heart of our business," added Winford. "It enables us to assemble highly skilled project teams at short notice to be reactive and competitive. Oli's experience is perfectly matched for what we require at Splash, and he is extending our resource platform to all our offices, which sets us even further apart from our competitors. Industry leading resource management means better ROI for our clients."

To support Splash Worldwide's mission to Unleash Creativity around the globe, the expanding company continues to seek out dynamic individuals driven to innovate and collaborate with the world's best. To learn more about open positions across its network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, please visit http://bit.ly/SplashWW.

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide (https://www.splashworldwide.com) is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery.

