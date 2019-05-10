

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported that its profit attributable to the company for fiscal year 2018 declined 4.8 percent to 854.6 billion yen from the previous year. Earnings per share decreased 2.1 percent to 440 yen from the prior year.



But, operating income grew 3.2% to 1.69 trillion yen from the prior year.



Operating revenues for the year rose 0.8 percent to 11.88 trillion yen from last year.



For 2019, the company expects profit and earnings per share will increase over the previous year, but operating revenues and operating income will decrease from the prior year.



Looking ahead for 2019, the company projects profit of 855.0 billion yen or 456 yen per share, operating income of 1.55 trillion yen, operating revenues of 11.83 trillion yen.



