SAFEGUARDS | Hardgoods NO. 055/19
The notice lists the applicable bicycle standards under decree no. 2016-3642. Read on for the full list of standards.
The standards adopted by the national standardization institutes of the Member States of the European Union and the States Party to the Agreement establishing the European Economic Area, or of Turkey, transposing the European standards listed in this notice are recognized as equivalent.
This notice cancels and replaces the notice published in the Official Journal of the French Republic of April 14, 2018 (NOR: ECOI1809916V).
The listed standards are transposed, equivalent European standards.
"Products that comply with the standards listed in the previous notice (published in the Official Journal of the French Republic on July 11, 2015) may be placed on the market until April 13, 2019 and sold as long as stock lasts. There is an exception for electric-assist cycles that comply with NF EN 15194 + A1 (January 2012). These cycles can be placed on the market until April 13, 2020 and sold as long as stock lasts."
|Index
|Standard
|NF EN ISO 4210-1 (December 2016)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 1: Terms and definitions
|NF EN ISO 4210-2 (April 2018)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 2: Requirements for city and hiking bicycles, young adults, mountain and race bicycles
|NF EN ISO 4210-3 (December 2016)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 3: Common test methods
|NF EN ISO 4210-4 (May 2017)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 4: Braking test methods
|NF EN ISO 4210-5 (April 2018)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 5: Guidance test methods
|NF EN ISO 4210-6 (April 2018)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 6: Frame and fork test methods
|NF EN ISO 4210-7 (December 2016)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 7: Test methods for wheels and rims
|NF EN ISO 4210-8 (April 2018)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 8: Test methods for pedals and pedals
|NF EN ISO 4210-9 (December 2016)
|Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 9: Test methods for saddle and seating position
|NF EN ISO 8098 (August 2017)
|Bicycles for young children - Safety requirements and test methods
|NF EN 15194 (October 2017)
|Cycles - Electric Assisted Cycles - EPAC Bicycles
|NF EN 16054 (March 2013)
|BMX Bicycles - Safety Requirements and Test Methods
|NF EN ISO 11243 (May 2017)
|Cycles - Bicycle Racks - Design, Classification and Testing
|Please be reminded that bicycles must be delivered accompanied by light and visual signaling devices, as well as a warning device, in accordance with the provisions of the Highway Code.
(https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/affichCode.do?cidTexte=LEGITEXT000006074228&dateTexte=&categorieLien=cid)
Additional information by SGS:
- "ISO 4210-10 Cycles -- Safety requirements for bicycles -- Part 10: Safety requirements for electrically power assisted cycles (EPACs)" is now under development.
- According to COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING DECISION (EU) 2019/436 of 18 March 2019 (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.075.01.0108.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:075:TOC), Official Journal of the European Union, EN 15194:2017: Cycles. Electrically power assisted cycles. EPAC Bicycles has been introduced into the scope of Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.075.01.0108.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:075:TOC).
For enquiries, please contact:
Luke, Lee
Hardline Laboratory SGS Taiwan Ltd.
t: +886 (0) 4 2359 1515 ext. 2602
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (https://www.sgs.com/en/newsletters/global/safeguards-and-product-recalls)!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (https://www.sgs.com/en/publications/consumer-compact)
© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.