The notice lists the applicable bicycle standards under decree no. 2016-3642. Read on for the full list of standards.

The standards adopted by the national standardization institutes of the Member States of the European Union and the States Party to the Agreement establishing the European Economic Area, or of Turkey, transposing the European standards listed in this notice are recognized as equivalent.

This notice cancels and replaces the notice published in the Official Journal of the French Republic of April 14, 2018 (NOR: ECOI1809916V).

The listed standards are transposed, equivalent European standards.

"Products that comply with the standards listed in the previous notice (published in the Official Journal of the French Republic on July 11, 2015) may be placed on the market until April 13, 2019 and sold as long as stock lasts. There is an exception for electric-assist cycles that comply with NF EN 15194 + A1 (January 2012). These cycles can be placed on the market until April 13, 2020 and sold as long as stock lasts."

Index Standard NF EN ISO 4210-1 (December 2016) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 1: Terms and definitions NF EN ISO 4210-2 (April 2018) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 2: Requirements for city and hiking bicycles, young adults, mountain and race bicycles NF EN ISO 4210-3 (December 2016) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 3: Common test methods NF EN ISO 4210-4 (May 2017) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 4: Braking test methods NF EN ISO 4210-5 (April 2018) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 5: Guidance test methods NF EN ISO 4210-6 (April 2018) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 6: Frame and fork test methods NF EN ISO 4210-7 (December 2016) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 7: Test methods for wheels and rims NF EN ISO 4210-8 (April 2018) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 8: Test methods for pedals and pedals NF EN ISO 4210-9 (December 2016) Cycles - Safety requirements for bicycles - Part 9: Test methods for saddle and seating position NF EN ISO 8098 (August 2017) Bicycles for young children - Safety requirements and test methods NF EN 15194 (October 2017) Cycles - Electric Assisted Cycles - EPAC Bicycles NF EN 16054 (March 2013) BMX Bicycles - Safety Requirements and Test Methods NF EN ISO 11243 (May 2017) Cycles - Bicycle Racks - Design, Classification and Testing Please be reminded that bicycles must be delivered accompanied by light and visual signaling devices, as well as a warning device, in accordance with the provisions of the Highway Code.

Additional information by SGS:

"ISO 4210-10 Cycles -- Safety requirements for bicycles -- Part 10: Safety requirements for electrically power assisted cycles (EPACs)" is now under development. According to COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING DECISION (EU) 2019/436 of 18 March 2019 (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.075.01.0108.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:075:TOC), Official Journal of the European Union, EN 15194:2017: Cycles. Electrically power assisted cycles. EPAC Bicycles has been introduced into the scope of Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.075.01.0108.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:075:TOC).

