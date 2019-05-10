

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production fell at the fastest pace in three months in March after rising slightly in the previous month, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday.



Industrial production fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.1 percent rise in February. In January, production fell 0.3 percent.



The latest decline was the worst since last December, when production fell 4.3 percent.



Production grew by 7.5 percent in the rubber and plastics industry. Output rose in transport, metal products and the chemical industries.



Meanwhile, production of machines fell the most, down 8.6 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in March, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.



