X2O Media to Demonstrate Real-Time Performance Data Visualization Solutions at UC Expo 2019

MONTREAL, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media will demonstrate fully integrated enterprise visual communications and real-time performance data visualization solutions, at Unified Communications Expo (UC Expo) next week. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, develops real-time business intelligence solutions that deliver data visualization and enterprise visual communications to any screen in the digital workplace. X2O Media can be found in booth F124 at the event, being held May 15-16 in London, UK.

Solutions in booth F124:

Performance Data Visualization

X2O Media's performance data visualization capabilities help connect employees to the business-critical information they need to increase performance, productivity and decision making. The X2O platform lets users aggregate real-time data into custom dynamic dashboards and deliver the dashboards to any screen including video walls, desktop and mobile devices.

Enterprise Visual Communication

Increase employee engagement and enhance corporate-wide communications with X2O Media's dynamic visual channels featuring videos, images or real-time data that can be delivered to digital displays, interactive touch screens, desktops and mobile. X2O Platform gives users the ?exibility to customize messages across geographic regions, business units, departments or even speci?c employee groups.

Collaboration Room and Virtual Classroom

The X2O Media collaboration room and virtual classroom lets employees collaborate on tasks and projects across many different locations. The system provides a unique audio-visual and interactive experience by bringing together multiple rooms, remote participants and interactive tools to create an environment in which all participants experience the same interactions and bene?ts as those physically in the room.

"Collaboration is essential to engaging your employees, and to getting them the data they need to do their job efficiently. The future of collaboration is bringing that real-life experience into the meeting room or into a classroom. The X2O Media team has the technology to do just that," said Robert Brinklow, Sales Manager at X2O Media.

Learn more at www.x2omedia.com/uc-2019.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most - their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. Learn more at X2OMedia.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704941/X2O_STRATACACHE_company_Logo.jpg