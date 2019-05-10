And the analyst expects that annual new additions figure to rise to 10.6 GW in 2025. This year the U.S. will surpass South Korea as the largest storage market due to new capacity for solar-plus-storage projects. In Japan and Australia, growth will be spurred by the termination of FIT programs.The global market for grid connected storage is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 12% until 2025, according to the snappily titled Market outlook for energy storage strengthens due to demand for utility scale solar colocation, growth in China and new residential incentives report, published ...

