With effect from May 13, 2019, the subscription rights in Moment Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 23, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MOMENT TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012596476 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 173348 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 13, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Moment Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until June 03. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MOMENT BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012596484 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 173349 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB