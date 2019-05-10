Polygon Acquires The Plastic Surgeon Holdings Limited in UK

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has acquired The Plastic Surgeon Holdings Limited in UK on 8th May 2019. The acquisition will strengthen Polygon UK's position in the area of property restoration and hard surface repairs. The acquisition will add 239 employees and annual sales of £13 million.

Plastic Surgeon is the UK's largest cosmetic surface repair specialist, specialized in fine finishing services. The company undertakes successful repairs on a wide range of surfaces including ceramics, UPVC, brick, stone and glass in diverse industries including House build, Construction, Insurance, Homeowner and Facilities management.

"Plastic Surgeon has built an enviable reputation and brand which we intend to grow. The offering fits perfectly with Polygon's focus on restoring rather than replacing. Plastic Surgeon is today focused only on the UK and we believe that opportunities also exist for the brand in territories of the wider Polygon Group. We are very excited to have the Plastic Surgeon colleagues join the Polygon family," says Jeremy Sykes, Country President, Polygon UK & Ireland.

Plastic Surgeon was founded in the 1995 and is the market leader in UK.

"We've grown and developed over the past 24 years and pride ourselves on the skills and dedication of our people as well as our efficient processes. Polygon has been a customer of ours for some time and we see many opportunities to both grow our business faster and to leverage existing relationships. I'd like to thank all my colleagues in Plastic Surgeon for their daily commitment and also assure our customers of our continuing focus on great service," says Rob Mouser, CEO of Plastic Surgeon.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-acquires-the-plastic-surgeon-holdings-limited-in-uk,c2810636

The following files are available for download: