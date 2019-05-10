Crypto.com One of the First Cryptocurrency Companies to Achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

HONG KONG, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, has officially received an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification after rigorous third party security audits. Crypto.com is one of the first cryptocurrency companies in the world, and the first cryptocurrency wallet application, to achieve this coveted accreditation.

Considered the "Gold Standard" for information security, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

Crypto.com will enforce its company-wide implementation of Information Security Management System (ISMS), which stands as international validation of how Crypto.com handles its security, privacy and data protection within the organization. The certification is also a stepping stone in Crypto.com's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) journey.

Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com said, "The certification demonstrates that cybersecurity and privacy are embedded into Crypto.com's DNA. These pillars are at the core of our culture which drives our commitment to ongoing improvement of our security posture. This is an important milestone for our team as we build trust with our customers and partners during our global expansion."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "ISO/IEC 27001:2013 speaks volumes to our commitment to security and privacy which has been at the core of our business since we started. We will continue investing aggressively in our people, technology, and processes to maintain the highest standard of security in the industry."

Crypto.com's audit led by international certification agency Bureau Veritas covered a broad scope, including multiple departments, functions and products such as Crypto.com's Wallet & Card app. The company's information security controls and risks were examined on how security threats and vulnerabilities would impact the business, and whether the company has put in place sufficient controls to mitigate these security risks. Compared to other certifications, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 focuses on continuous security improvements instead of a "point in time audit", and the organization will need to maintain stringent controls and undergo ongoing audits to maintain its status.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

