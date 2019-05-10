LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced the appointment of Beth-Anne Lang, Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs and Christine Garrett, Vice President and Head of Global Project Management. Both will join LEO Pharma on May 13.

Beth-Anne Lang and Christine Garrett will be based in Madison, New Jersey and be part of LEO Pharma's Global Development Team. Beth-Anne's main responsibility will be to lead and transform the regulatory into an even more modern and global organization and in this way support and accelerate LEO Pharma's development of innovative dermatologic therapies to patients around the world. Christine Garrett's main responsibility will be to lead a new program management organisation which will be key for LEO Pharma in order to strengthen the company's global drug development capabilities and help make innovation available to patients faster.

LEO Pharma's Global Development Team plays an important role in the execution of the company's 2025 strategy. As part of the strategy, LEO Pharma R&D has launched a series of initiatives to raise the bar scientifically and build new capabilities within rare diseases, disease understanding and precision medicine within the company supported by new ways of working with data and advanced analytics. Among other, this includes the recent addition of a new Translational Medicine Unit in Boston.

"LEO Pharma is building the world's best dermatology R&D organisation, nothing less. The appointment of Beth-Anne Lang and Christine Garrett is a key milestone in achieving this ambition. Beth-Anne and Christine's vast experience with global leadership roles in multi-country cross functional teams and diverse portfolios combined with their strong technical and scientific backgrounds will be critical in our constant quest for improving science to the benefit of patients," says Christian Antoni, Head of Development, LEO Pharma.

Beth-Anne Lang comes to LEO Pharma with a broad regulatory experience in early and late development across several therapeutic areas and in biologics.

