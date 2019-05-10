The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 16 May 2019. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060640274 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv NyeMarkedSmallCap Akk, kl DKK -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16 May 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKINMSCADKK -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 110790 -------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060042026 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Nye Markeder - Akk, kl DKK -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKINMAKK -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39037 -------------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060229011 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest Europa 2 -Akkumulerende KL -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16 May 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEU2AKKKL -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 75684 -------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016290265 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Danske Inv Europa Akk kl DKKh ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DKIEUADKKH ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 39039 ------------------------------------------------------ Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060041564 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Tyskland, kl DKKd -------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16 May 2019 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKITYSK -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 39050 -------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060046019 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Europa Small Cap kl DKK d ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEUSC ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 38975 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66