=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Measures 10.05.2019 West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX: EUR)(the Company) is pleased to announce that it will be undertaking a placement, mainly to European based sophisticated investors, at an issue price of $0.09 per share to raise proceeds of up to EUR1.5 million (before expenses) (Placement). The funds raised will be used towards the DFS at the Company's Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Austria. The Company will use its capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 to issue shares under the Placement. The company will issue and allot shares as the funds are banked over the next 3 weeks. Further inquiry note: Info@europeanlithium.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2019 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)